Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Alejandro Reynal as President & CEO
People Lacey Pfalz October 17, 2022
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts welcomed Alejandro Reynal as President and Chief Executive Officer on October 17 following the retirement of John Davison, who worked at Four Seasons for two decades.
Reynal begins his position at Four Seasons with two decades of experience in the travel industry, formerly serving as President and CEO of Apple Leisure Group. He was also CEO of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services company, Atento. He has also previously worked at Telefonica and The Coca-Cola Company.
Davison will remain a member of the Four Seasons Board of Directors following his retirement.
"John Davison has been a tremendous leader and colleague for more than 20 years, and I am deeply grateful to him and our executive leadership team for their unwavering leadership through some of the hospitality industry's most challenging times,” said Four Seasons founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp. “Alejandro joins Four Seasons as we mark the start of a new chapter, building upon our legacy of success and a culture that we have collectively championed over more than 60 years. He is a proven leader and executive, and even more importantly, a person of integrity with a deep commitment to excellence and a keen understanding of Four Seasons values and genuine heart."
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is owned by majority owner, Cascade Investment L.L.C., affiliated with Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Other stakeholders include the Kingdom Holding Company, whose Chairman is His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Triple Holdings Limited, which is owned by Four Seasons founder and Chairman, Isadore Sharp.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more People News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS