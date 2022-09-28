Four Seasons to Unveil Four Seasons Yachts’ First Vessel in 2025
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey September 28, 2022
Four Seasons will unveil the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet in late 2025, which is under construction at Fincantieri’s Trieste, Italy shipyard.
The EUR 1.2 billion ship order includes an option for two additional vessels.
The Four Seasons Yachts venture is a partnership between Four Seasons and Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, founders of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD.
The venture is being led by cruise industry veteran Larry Pimentel who formerly headed Azamara, SeaDream Yacht Club and Seabourn, respectively.
“In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests,” Pimentel said.
“We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service.
“When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas. Our shipbuilding partnership with Fincantieri rounds out a triumvirate of industry leaders in this unprecedented luxury lifestyle project.”
The yacht will be equipped with 95 suites, measuring at minimum 581 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows and “restaurants, lounges and bar concepts [that will] celebrate Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences, led by a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio,” Four Seasons said.
“Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry-leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons,” said Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts President Christian Clerc.
“Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests.”
Ashi is the owner of Fort Partners, which is responsible for Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, the future Four Seasons hotel in Rome and other properties.
Levine, a real estate and cruise entrepreneur, is a former two-time Miami Beach mayor.
The ship order was originally announced last July, Four Seasons said.
