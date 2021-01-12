John Hazard Appointed General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos
People TravelPulse Staff January 12, 2021
WHY IT RATES: The highly anticipated resort has appointed John Hazard as general manager. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, is pleased to announce that John Hazard has been appointed general manager of the highly anticipated resort, slated to debut in Summer 2021.
Hazard is a passionate global hotelier with over 19 years of hotel management experience across the United Kingdom, the Middle East and the Caribbean. An industry expert, he will be responsible for all aspects of operations, bringing the legendary Ritz-Carlton service to this world-renowned beach destination.
“John is an exemplary leader whose years of experience in hospitality and continuous drive for excellence make him the perfect fit to bring this prestigious new Ritz-Carlton resort to life,” said Alex Fiz, area vice president for the Caribbean and managing director All-Inclusive, Marriott International. “As general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, Hazard will lead a team committed to delivering the personalized service and genuine care for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is known, while also creating lasting memories for guests.”
In his most recent role as general manager of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, the hotel developed one of the most innovative restaurant concepts in the region and reimagined and launched a new Spa & Retail operation. Under his leadership, Hazard led the team to several years of consecutive great success and growth.
“I am so thrilled to continue my Caribbean journey with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton brand in Turks and Caicos,” said Hazard. “This resort will redefine the luxury experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the hotel’s wonderful and hardworking Ladies and Gentlemen towards a successful opening in the coming months.”
Born and raised in Bath, west of England, Hazard has served as general manager across various brands in Marriott International’s portfolio including, Courtyard by Marriott, Renaissance Hotels and Marriott Hotels & Resorts. His career with Marriott International in the United Kingdom marked many successes including being recognized as Renaissance Hotels international GM of the Year in 2006, overseeing a full hotel renovation, partnering with a Michelin star restaurant and navigating the London Olympics as a ‘tier 1 sponsor hotel’.
During this time, Hazard also assumed a lead role in Marriott International’s Community and TakeCare programs, assuming Board positions on both The Varity Club UK, The Princes Trust and Newlife. As a keen outdoor enthusiast, John used his experiences and training to organize and lead ‘11 x Marriott 3 Peak Challenge Expeditions’, a 24-hour endurance challenge, guiding over 500 hosts and associates over the three highest Peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, raising over $700,000 for the charities involved.
John’s career subsequently took him to Qatar where he served as General Manager of the Doha Marriott. One of his key accomplishments while in the Middle East was leading a team that established a Contract Services arm of the business, being awarded a three-year contract for housekeeping services covering the main palace of The Emir, plus growing and expanding an external commercial laundry facility taking care of the Qatar Airways fleet. In recognition of his efforts, in 2015 John was awarded Hotel and Caterer Middle East and Africa GM of the Year & Hotel of the Year.
SOURCE: The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos press release.
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more People News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS