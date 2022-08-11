Joy Jibrilu Replacing Retiring Fred Lounsberry as Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board CEO
People Brian Major August 11, 2022
Joy Jibrilu, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s director general, will join the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) as CEO following the resignation of Fred Lounsberry, the organization’s CEO since 2005. Lounsberry will step down effective August 22.
Lounsberry will remain in the position “for a period of time during the transition process,” said Ministry of Tourism officials in a statement.
Bahamas tourism expanded significantly during Lounsberry’s tenure. The Baha Mar and Margaritaville Beach Resort properties opened in downtown Nassau and on Cable Beach under his administration and the Atlantis Paradise Island and Sandals Royal Bahamian resorts completed major renovations. Nassau Paradise Island hosted more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, said officials, and is posting strong visitor arrivals in 2022.
Prior to joining the NPIPB, Lounsberry spent 17 years with Universal Studios Parks and Resorts, where he served as executive vice president of marketing and sales.
“Fred has been a true, dedicated leader and a great asset to both the promotion board and the destination itself,” said John Conway the NPIPB’s chair. “We are delighted to welcome someone of Joy Jibrilu’s caliber to the CEO role. Joy has long been known as one of the most vocal and effective advocates for The Bahamas tourism industry. The experience she brings to the CEO position will be invaluable.”
“I’ve had an incredible experience working closely with our hotel partners, board members, and the government of The Bahamas to help drive unprecedented success for the destination,” Lounsberry said. “The [NPIPB] is in great hands with Joy Jibrilu, who is a fantastic leader.”
“The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board has been an important partner with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation for more than 50 years,” said Philip “Brave” Davis, The Bahamas’ prime minister.
“I am very happy to know that Mrs. Joy Jibrilu will bring her wealth of experience and immense leadership skills to the organization. He added, “Mrs. Jibrilu will be the first woman and Bahamian to head the Promotion Board and she has my full support.”
Jibrilu was named the Ministry of Tourism’s director general in May 2014 after serving as Director of Investments in the prime minister’s Bahamas Investment Authority office since July 2008. In this role, she negotiated Agreements for major tourisM developments including the $3 billion Baha Mar resort.
Jibrilu began working with the Bahamas government in 2005 as the former Ministry of Financial Services and Investments as a consultant. She later joined the Ministry of Finance as a legal advisor with primary responsibility for international agreements pertaining to financial services.
Prior to joining the Bahamas public service, Jibrilu worked in West Africa and the United Kingdom. She received her early education in the United Kingdom and continued her studies at tertiary institutions in Canada, France, England, and the United States. She is an attorney by profession, certified by the English and Bahamian bars.
“We have an incredible product here in both Nassau and Paradise Island that I know very well,” said Jibrilu. “I look forward to working closely with our hotel and resort partners, as well as the board itself, for its continued success.”
