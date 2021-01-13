Las Vegas Sands Announces Passing of Sheldon Adelson
People Janeen Christoff January 13, 2021
Las Vegas is mourning the loss of one of its biggest casino moguls. Las Vegas Sands announced the passing of Sheldon Adelson at the age of 87.
Adelson was the founder, chairman and CEO of the casino resort company. He was born to immigrant parents in Boston and went from selling newspapers as a teenager to becoming one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs.
Adelson’s vision for integrated resorts changed the industry as he opened properties in Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, including the Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Over his long career, he started or was involved in more than 50 different enterprises.
“Today, more than 50,000 Sands team members have Dr. Adelson and the entire Adelson family in their thoughts and prayers and are grateful to have had their lives touched by a true force of nature,” said a statement from the company.
The statement continued: “While his business credentials—having started or been involved in more than 50 different enterprises—are unquestioned, his dedication to philanthropy and commitment to his family will truly be his legacy. He will be missed by people from all parts of the world who were touched by his generosity, kindness, intellect and wonderful sense of humor.”
