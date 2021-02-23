Marriott International Appoints New CEO and President
People Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2021
Marriott International announced that it has appointed Anthony “Tony” Capuano as Chief Executive Officer and Stephanie Linnartz as President following the passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson on February 15, 2021.
Anthony Capuano began his career with Marriott in 1995 and was previously the Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, where he worked to more than double the number of global properties over the past eleven years, and where he spearheaded the Commitment to Clean program throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tony has played a critical role in Marriott’s growth over the last decade,” said J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Marriott International. “He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic...” Mr. Marriott said.
Stephanie Linnartz began her career at Marriott in 1997 and has previously held the role of Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, where she spearheaded the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and where she was an invaluable asset to the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
“Stephanie has a leadership track record and clear vision for how our core lodging business, travel platform initiatives and loyalty strategies can work together to accelerate growth,” said Mr. Marriott. “Her deep experience across our business will enable her to work seamlessly with our owners and franchisees, innovate for our guests and customers, and champion new opportunities for our associates. Tony and Stephanie are exactly the CEO and President we need as we continue to push forward towards recovery and growth in the years ahead.”
