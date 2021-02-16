Marriott International Announces Death of CEO Arne Sorenson
Update: February 16, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET
The hotel and resort industry have come out in force to show their support for Marriott International President and CEO Arne M. Sorenson, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts CEO Geoff Ballotti released a statement:
“Our hearts today at Wyndham are broken with the passing of our dear friend and colleague Arne, who meant so much to all of us. We will keep Arne, Ruth, Astri, Esther, Lars and Isaac in our prayers along with all of the Marriott family. God Bless one of the greatest leaders we’ve ever been gifted to have lead our industry over the years on so many different levels. Arne will be missed in more ways than we will ever know.”
Hilton Hotels & Resorts President Chris Nassetta also released a statement:
“I am deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of Arne Sorenson’s passing. He was an incredibly respected man, a leader in hospitality, and a devoted husband, father and friend. It’s been a true honor to work alongside him on behalf of our great industry for so many years, and I will miss him and the friendship we’ve built. On behalf of everyone at Hilton, I want to extend my condolences to the Sorenson family, the thousands of Marriott associates around the world and the countless people whose lives he has positively impacted over the years.”
Marriott International announced that President and CEO Arne M. Sorenson unexpectedly passed away on Monday.
Sorenson announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2019 and temporarily reduced his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment in February. While he was away, Marriott tapped two veteran executives to share the responsibility for overseeing day-to-day operations.
As a result, Marriott revealed Stephanie Linnartz would oversee the International lodging division, as well as Legal, Human Resources and Communications & Public Affairs. Tony Capuano would lead the company’s U.S. and Canada lodging division and Finance.
Linnartz and Capuano will continue in this capacity until the Marriott Board appoints a new CEO, which is expected to be within the next two weeks.
“Arne was an exceptional executive – but more than that – he was an exceptional human being,” Executive Chairman J.W. Marriott, Jr. said. “Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend.”
“On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children,” Marriott continued. “We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.”
Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott’s history in 2012 and masterminded major moves, including the $13-billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He was credited with driving the company’s progress, creating opportunities for associates, growth for owners and franchisees and results for shareholders.
