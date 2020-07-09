Neil Palomba Named Executive Vice President, COO of Carnival Cruise Line
People Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton July 09, 2020
Neil Palomba, president of Italy-based Costa Cruises, has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line, effective immediately.
Palomba will report to Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. During Palomba’s transition, the Costa leadership team will continue to report to Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.
Palomba assumes the role of COO for Carnival Corp.’s namesake and largest brand and will oversee hotel operations, guest services, guest commerce and guest care.
Palomba has led Costa Cruises since February 2015, with responsibility for managing all aspects of the brand. Under his leadership, Costa introduced its “Italy’s Finest” brand positioning, debuted a number of guest and onboard experience innovations, and launched Costa Smeralda, the brand’s first cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Palomba previously served as Costa’s senior vice president-hotel operations and guest experience beginning in January 2014. Previously, he held multiple leadership positions in the cruise industry and held multiple onshore and onboard roles, including positions in the hotel and deck departments onboard a cruise ship and rising to serve as a second officer.
