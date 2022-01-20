Nevis Tourism Names Liburd Interim CEO
People Brian Major January 20, 2022
The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) named industry veteran Devon Liburd interim CEO of the agency. Liburd replaces Jadine Yarde effective January 21, 2022.
Liburd has served as NTA’s director of sales and marketing since 2008 and has more than 20 years of experience with the organization. He directs Nevis’ promotion in the country’s traveler source markets and oversees the island’s cruise sector. Nevis has reported strong arrival numbers since reopening following the March 2020 pandemic outbreak.
Liburd has also led production of Nevis’ annual Mango and Food Festival and coordinated the “Nothing like a Nevisian” holiday promotional event. He served as an officer for Nevis’ Department of Tourism prior to joining NTA.
Liburd “has worked in every area of tourism and contributed to the overall development of the industry on the island,” said NTA officials in a statement.
“It’s an honor to help continue sharing our culture with visitors from all over the world,” Liburd said. “I’m thrilled to take on this role during this exciting next chapter for Nevis and help further elevate our island as travelers increasingly seek premium travel experiences.”
Liburd’s achievements include implementation of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Management Information System for Tourism (CTO MIST), a tourism statistics program, said NTA officials. He also coordinated the Small Tourism Enterprise Program (STEP), an Organisation of the American States project designed to develop small tourism enterprises to become more competitive in the tourism industry.
