Riviera Travel Appoints Phil Hullah Chief Executive
People Riviera River Cruises February 21, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Hullah replaces David Clemson who continues to be a shareholder in the company. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Riviera Travel, the parent company of Riviera River Cruises, is pleased to announce Phil Hullah has been appointed its new chief executive.
Effective March 2, Hullah will replace David Clemson, who will stay with Riviera Travel as a shareholder and non-executive director.
Hullah joined Riviera Travel in October 2019 as chief operating officer, bringing with him a wealth of senior leadership experience in consumer-facing businesses in the United Kingdom.
“I am honored and delighted to be taking over as CEO. It’s a pleasure to be working with Riviera’s fantastic team of passionate staff,” Hullah said. “It’s a very exciting time for the business as we expand across all our product lines and continue to improve the customer experience. I look forward to working with the team to build on everything that has been achieved in recent years.”
“It’s been a huge privilege to lead Riviera. I am deeply grateful to Riviera’s fantastic team, its founder Michael Wright and the Board for their tireless commitment to the business,” Clemson said. “I would like to thank our loyal customers and partners for continuing to put their trust in us year after year. Having worked with Phil over the last few months, I am confident that the business will thrive under his leadership.”
“We’re thrilled to have Phil leading our company and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand and improve Riviera River Cruises’ product,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president sales and marketing North America. “We’d also like to thank David for his efforts in building the Riviera brand and bringing it to the North American market.”
Prior to joining Riviera Travel, Hullah served as Deputy Chairman of AVADO, an international digital education business that he led as Chief Executive from 2010 to 2018. He has also served as managing director of Laithwaites Wine and commercial director of John Lewis.
Clemson joined Riviera Travel in 2008 and has been instrumental in transforming the company, including leader the expansion of Riviera River Cruises to the North American market and others. During his time with the company, Riviera Travel increased revenues seven-fold and maintained a track record of 35 years of unbroken revenue growth.
SOURCE: Riviera Travel press release.
