Sandals Foundation Launches Butch Stewart Scholarship
People Sandals Resorts Brian Major January 20, 2021
The Sandals Foundation has launched the Gordon “Butch” Stewart Tourism & Hospitality Scholarship through Sandals Corporate University “to honor [Stewart's] love of mentoring and to benefit those across the Caribbean employed in the tourism sector,” said Adam Stewart, Sandal Resorts International’s executive chairman and son of the all-inclusive resort company’s founder, who died earlier this month.
The Sandals Foundation will also launch a marine conservation program being developed in Butch Stewart’s name as a way of celebrating the legendary hotelier and Jamaican native’s love of the sea. “Together these avenues will help sustain our beloved Caribbean for generations to come,” said Adam Stewart.
The Sandals Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in March 2009 to “help SRI continue to make a difference in the Caribbean,” said officials.
Costs associated with the Foundation’s administration and management are supported by Sandals International, with all donations funding “impactful and meaningful initiatives within the key areas of education, community and environment” in the Caribbean countries in which SRI operates.
