Southwest Airlines Announces Changes To Leadership
People Patrick Clarke February 05, 2021
Southwest Airlines announced a handful of leadership changes on Thursday, including the retirement of two veteran officers and several promotions across the airline's operational, finance and commercial departments.
Executive Vice President of Daily Operations Greg Wells is retiring from his current position and moving to an advisor role, effective March 1, at which point Senior Vice President of Air Operations Alan Kasher will assume the role. Kasher, a pilot who joined Southwest more than 20 years ago, will oversee the airline's daily operations, including air and technical operations.
Like Wells, Vice President of Customer Relations/Rapid Rewards Jim Ruppel will also retire and assume an advisory role, effective March 1.
Meanwhile, Southwest promoted three officers this week alone. Effective February 1, former Managing Director Operational Strategy & Performance Sam Ford was promoted to Vice President Operational Strategy & Performance; former Managing Director Ground Operations Chris "CJ" Johnson took over as Vice President Ground Operations, and Julia Landrum was promoted to Managing Director Financial Planning & Analysis. The latter will be tasked with ensuring that Southwest's business plan and budget remain in line with the company's major initiatives.
"I want to personally thank both Greg and Jim for their decades of servant leadership and their many contributions to Southwest Airlines, and I'm delighted they will continue their service as trusted advisors," Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement accompanying Thursday's news.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a strong leadership bench to fill their big shoes and help lead Southwest Airlines as we embark on our milestone 50th anniversary year."
