Tourism Authority of Thailand Appoints Santi Sawangcharoen Director in New York
People February 04, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Santi brings more than 30 years of tourism industry experience to the role. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announces the appointment of Santi Sawangcharoen as the Director of TAT New York Office. With more than 30 years of tourism industry experience, Santi previously held many leadership positions within TAT supporting the organization’s international marketing efforts. As the warm and welcoming destination prepares for a full reopening in the months ahead, Santi will oversee many of TAT New York’s initiatives to continue cultivating a resilient community of Thailand travel lovers.
The first initiative under Santi’s incumbency will be a celebration of love with a digital, Thailand-inspired workshop, “Treat Yourself with a Virtual Valentine’s Day Self-Care Workshop.”
“Hospitality, happiness, and well-being are deeply ingrained in Thailand’s cultural fabric,” said Santi. “It’s a natural connection that my journey as Director of TAT New York Office begins in tandem with the launch of TAT’s event for our beloved community.
“Stepping into my new role as Director of the New York Office at this crucial moment in history is a great honor. Together with the TAT team, I am excited about launching many new initiatives to inspire and empower U.S. travelers to safely visit Thailand following a full reopening.”
Santi’s international tourism marketing experience includes long standing roles serving as Deputy Director of TAT’s Tokyo Office, Chief of the Development and Promotion Section for ASEAN, and Director of the Guangzhou Office in China. Most recently, Director Santi served as Deputy Executive Director for the East Asia Region Department for two years prior to relocating to New York to oversee TAT’s East Coast operations.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand press release.
For more information on United States
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS