Travel Industry Comes Together To Support Former Funjet President Mike Going
People Janeen Christoff March 23, 2021
The travel industry is coming together to support one of its beloved members. More than $117,000 has been raised to help assist Mike Going and his family.
The former Funjet president has been fighting a rare illness and has returned home from the hospital to hospice care. His daughter, Kate Going, established a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses and the travel industry has shown an outpouring of support.
"The response has been heartwarming and filled with gratitude," said Ray Snisky, president of ALG Vacations and longtime friend and colleague of Going's. "It tells you how the industry, and anyone that has come in contact with Mike Going, feels about him. He is beloved and has made a lasting impact on many, many people. The ripple effect of people being made aware, and then wanting to help, has been a silver lining in a very tough situation. It also points to the quality of people in the travel industry. Coming out of the toughest year in the history of the industry, the number of people who wanted to help was a beautiful thing. It's one of the reasons we all love this industry."
Prior to serving as Funjet’s president, Going’s more than 35-year career in the travel industry included positions at Air Jamaica, Alamo Rent a Car and Certified Vacations.
After Funjet, Going and two business partners started another company, which he worked tirelessly to support during the COVID-19 pandemic until his most recent hospitalization. Going’s wife Nancy, also an entrepreneur, has become his dedicated caregiver.
“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support,” Kate wrote in the GoFunMe post. “It is difficult to ask for or accept financial help, but it is very much needed and appreciated.”
In a follow-up post, she said: "Seeing everyone's names, love, and kind comments has been a bright spot during some very difficult days. We can breathe a little easier now, although that has not quite set in yet.”
