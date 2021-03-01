Travel Institute Adds Three New Directors To Board
The Travel Institute announces three new directors have joined its Board of Directors. New directors include Rick Meadows, CTC, recently retired president of Seabourn and long-term Carnival Corporation executive; Anita Pagliasso, vice president of industry relations for KHM Travel Group; and Jennifer Simmons, president, Marketexture, Inc.
“These three individuals are a perfect match with The Travel Institute’s tradition of strong and skilled board leadership. And, in keeping with the founders’ early vision, they are also continuing the board’s history of bringing diverse perspectives together to further The Travel Institute’s mission in serving educational needs across the industry,” said Brian Robb, CTIE, chairman of The Travel Institute Board of Trustees, principal of The Robb Aspect, and former Mark Travel Executive.
Meadows has 40-plus years of industry experience, starting as a travel advisor and most recently leading Seabourn. Previous positions also include president of Cunard Line North America as well as several key executive roles in sales and marketing for Holland America, Carnival Corporation and Windstar Cruises. A long-time board member for Cruise Lines International Association, CLIA, Meadows also previously served on the Washington State Tourism Commission and is a recognized “Outstanding Voice” for the Seattle Business Journal.
Pagliasso, who joined the KHM Travel Group team in early 2020, is the founder and former president of Ticket To Travel. After switching careers to start her own home-based travel agency in 1992, Pagliasso’s business quickly evolved with agents looking to her for mentoring and guidance. Over her nearly 30-year career in the industry, she has become a renowned industry speaker and author, home-based travel agent advocate and mentor to thousands. She is also a member of The Travel Institute’s Professional Educators Program and active in several other travel industry organizations.
With more than 25 years of experience in travel and tourism, Simmons specializes in thought leadership, brand strategy, strategic plan development, marketing research, consumer behavior and psychology and integrated marketing communications. Her clients include household brand names for country tourism boards, state tourism offices, CVBs, hotels/accommodations, airlines and attractions. A past adjunct faculty member and lecturer at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business, Simmons is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry events both in and outside the tourism industry.
Board members for The Travel Institute commit to three-year terms, volunteering their time and talent to support the non-profit education leader’s mission of advancing industry professionals through general governance, short- and long-term planning and strategy, and, at times, support of specific initiatives.
Diane Petras, CTIE, president of The Travel Institute, is the critical liaison between the board and The Travel Institute staff. Excited about the fresh perspectives the new board members bring, Petras believes the three will find joining the group of already-engaged and committed board members uniquely gratifying. “The Travel Institute has a bird’s eye view on the industry and what travel professionals need. Contributing to the strategic direction of how we best serve the industry’s educational needs and help steer its success long-term is truly exciting,” she remarked.
Along with Chairman Brian Robb, The Travel Institute Board’s executive committee includes:
Gary Pollard, CTC, President and CEO, Ambassador Tours; vice chair
Patrick McGovern, Director of Business Development, Ascedia; secretary
Drew Daly, CTIE, Senior Vice President & General Manager, World Travel Holdings B2B Division
Additional board members include:
Scott Ahlsmith, CTC, industry veteran, consultant and educator; past chair
Rick Baron, CTC, Managing Director, Global Sales, Tauck, Inc.
Laurie Bohn, Associate Vice President, National Accounts, Royal Caribbean International
Jackie Friedman, CTIE, President, Nexion Travel Group
Evan McElligott, CTA, President, Longer Vacations
Debbie Wilson, CTA, Professor and Department Chair, Los Medanos College
SOURCE: The Travel Institute press release.
