Virgin Hotels Announces New CEO
People Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2021
Virgin Hotels welcomed James Bermingham as the new Chief Executive Officer on March 1, 2021.
"We are thrilled to welcome James into the Virgin Hotels family," says Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group. "For over a decade, we have been devoted to providing entertaining and unforgettable experiences for our guests, and I can think of no one better than James to spearhead this effort as we continue to grow the brand on a global scale."
Bermingham began his hospitality career in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland more than thirty-five years ago, later moving to London and then to the United States, working with ITT Sheraton Corporation, among others. In 2008, he was named Executive Vice President of Operations for Montage International.
"I have long admired Virgin Hotels' ability to seamlessly blend smart and innovative design with elevated service and - maybe most importantly - fun," said Bermingham. "Watching the brand grow into itself as a reliable haven for both leisure and business travelers without sacrificing its inherent 'cool factor' has been exciting, to say the least, and I'm really looking forward to joining such a dynamic team."
Virgin Hotels plans to open three new hotels in Las Vegas, New Orleans and New York City later this year, which properties in Edinburgh and Miami are also in development.
For more information, please visit Virgin Hotels.
