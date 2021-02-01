Virgin Hotels to Open Three New Hotels in 2021
Virgin Hotels announced on February 1st that it plans to open three new Virgin Hotels in 2021. The three new hotels are located in New Orleans, New York and Las Vegas.
The first hotel slated to open this year is the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, formerly known as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.
The newly renovated hotel will open in the spring, with over 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 60,000 square foot casino and over 1,500 Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites and Penthouse Suites, all appointed with the patented Virgin Hotels beds. It is also part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.
Virgin Hotels New Orleans opens this summer, located in the Warehouse District within close proximity to the Central Business District. The hotel features the Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, and beautiful rooms and event spaces. This new build combines a Southern feel with a tropical flair.
Lastly, Virgin Hotels New York will open in the fall. Located on Broadway, this hotel will feature 463 Chambers and suites, a rooftop pool and the Commons Club. The first two floors of the building will be retail.
"As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by Covid-19," comments Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "We're not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home. By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we're able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travelers safe."
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is expected to open in 2022 and Virgin Hotels Miami in 2023.
