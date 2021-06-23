10 Unique Experiences With Aurora Expeditions
The world is wide, and we’re ready to get back out there and explore it. More than ever before, we want to experience things in authentic and unique ways, making memories that will last a lifetime.
With Aurora Expeditions, you can enjoy expedition-style travel with small groups and connect with the natural world in places such as the Arctic, Antarctica, Greenland and more. So what kinds of experiences can you enjoy aboard an Aurora expedition? You might want to pencil these into your bucket list.
If you’re dreaming of visiting the only uninhabited continent on the planet, a trip with Aurora Expeditions could be the way to go. Polar plunges are winter pastimes for people around the globe and are a time-honored tradition aboard an Aurora excursion to Antarctica. Guests can take the plunge into pristine Antarctic waters without a wetsuit.
If you’re not that adventurous, or just don’t want to be that cold, and still would like to experience Antarctic waters, try scuba diving. You might just spot a seal or two during your explorations.
Being the first skier to make their mark on the powdery slopes is a great feeling. Avid skiers aboard an Antarctic expedition have the opportunity to ski in Antarctica. Feel the cold wind whip past your face as you ski down slopes that have been untouched by human hands.
Camping in Antarctica is not for everyone, but it sure does make for a great memory. With almost 24 hours of sunlight, most campers who choose to spend an overnight in their sleeping bags on the snow won’t sleep much; instead, they’ll listen to the sounds of the nature around them: glaciers cracking and moving, penguins squawking, the wind whipping around mountains and molding the snowy dunes...
The last experience in Antarctica connects you with the continent’s exploratory past: following in Sir Ernest Shackleton’s footsteps along the South Georgia Crossing. The tour offers both ski and trekking options and is not for the faint of heart. You’ll still be able to sleep aboard the ship but will spend around three days trekking to Stromness, where you’ll then sail to Grytviken, where Shackleton is buried.
Aurora Expeditions is currently offering Early Bird savings on Antarctica Expeditions for 2022; guests who purchase these trips early can save up to 25 percent.
If Antarctica is a bit too far for you, and you’d like to experience an expedition a bit closer to home, check out Alaska. Alaska offers so many fun outdoor experiences to enjoy. Around the Icy Strait, guests aboard an Aurora Expedition ship can enjoy kayaking in the sea, getting up close and personal with sea otters, harbor seals, bald eagles, bears, sea lions and several different kinds of whales. You’ll definitely want to bring your camera.
On Aurora’s Wrangel Island expedition, you can spot polar bears in their natural habitats. Wrangel is home to the world’s largest polar bear breeding grounds, offers plenty of marine life to spot in its surrounding waters and is a great place to birdwatch. The island will also immerse you in Yupik and Chukchi cultures.
From one side of the Arctic to another, guests aboard an expedition trip to Greenland can climb the glacier-made mountains of East Greenland. The view from the top, featuring stunning fjords and a mountainous, icy landscape, is truly breathtaking.
Arctic expeditions also offer snorkeling opportunities. Donning a wetsuit and jumping into the frigid waters can bring you closer to marine life than ever before. Whether it's swimming amongst the sea otters in a kelp-filled world or diving with the seals in a calm bay, snorkeling in the Arctic is a once-in-a-lifetime experience you’ll never forget.
Lastly, but certainly not the least, is an experience found on the 9-night Baja California & Sea of Cortez expedition. Exchanging cold waters for warmer climes, guests aboard this expedition can enjoy learning about the area’s incredible marine biodiversity and even try their hand at underwater photography, taking photos of eels, stunning fish, rays and colorful coral reefs.
Aurora Expeditions is offering Early Bird savings on Arctic and Global expeditions for 2022; guests can save up to 20 percent when they book early.
For more information, please visit Aurora Expeditions.
