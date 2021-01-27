Aurora Expeditions Announces 2022 Voyages
Aurora Expeditions has launched an exciting new lineup of expeditions for 2022, and early-bird bookings receive savings of 25 percent off.
The cruise line will sail its first voyages to Raja Ampat, North West Passage Aleutian Islands and Baja California, and will offer 12 new itineraries on the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle (on track for delivery October 2021).
“At a time where international travel is at a temporary standstill but we are all dreaming about future travel adventures, we are really excited to launch our new 2022 Arctic and Global program to give our loyal expeditioners some phenomenal new, remote and beautiful destinations to consider,” said Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort. “With the upcoming delivery of our second purpose-built expedition ship the Sylvia Earle, it continues to be an exciting period of growth for the business. We hope these new itineraries evoke some wanderlust for those of us who are patiently ready and waiting to get out and explore the world again.”
Highlights of the new itineraries include sailings in Alaska, Greenland, the Kuril Islands, Baja California, the Aleutian Islands and more.
The new 16-day Wrangel Island sailing onboard the Sylvia Earle departs from Nome, Alaska, for the Wrangel Island Nature Reserve, one of Russia’s most remote and treasured wildlife sanctuaries.
Guests can observe the largest population of Pacific walrus, see nesting grounds for 100 migratory bird species, spot reindeer, musk oxen and arctic fox and see the region’s dramatic landscapes.
Also, onboard the Sylvia Earle, passengers can visit Baja California and the Sea of Cortez on a nine-day voyage that takes in the Gulf of California, one of Dr. Sylvia Earle’s designated Hope Spots and a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site.
The Sylvia Earle will also host an Alaska Adventure that includes Haida Gwaii, where indigenous Haida guides will welcome you to their community and share stories about their history and culture.
The 13-day voyage includes Annette Island’s Metlakatla Indian Community, the Saint Lazaria National Wildlife Refuge, Misty Fjords National Monument and more.
The Raja Ampat and West Papua Islands is a new 14-day voyage onboard the Sylvia Earle that explores Raja Ampat and the nearby islands of the Indonesian archipelago. Passengers discover the influence of Melanesia, Islam and the Portuguese explorers and Dutch traders who traveled in the region to search for highly prized spices. Raja Ampat is also a marine biodiversity hotspot with 75 percent of the world’s coral species.
Aurora Expeditions is also offering a new Kamchatka and Chukotka 17-day voyage. The trip explores the Commander Islands, gives guests the chance to see Kamchatka brown bears and tundra flowers in Chukotka as well as cliff-climbing bears and more.
