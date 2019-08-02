Adventure Travel Includes More Immersive Experiences, Cultural Encounters
The Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) released its Industry Snapshot Report.
The annual report is a compilation of data resulting from a survey of adventure travel industry operators on topics such as destinations, activities and industry business practices and is broken down into the Adventure Travel Trends Snapshot and Adventure Travel Financial Snapshot.
Research shows that, while travelers continue to seek an adrenaline rush and like to be pampered while on vacation, immersive experiences and cultural encounters are increasingly preferred.
Adventure travel companies noted that travelers are motivated chiefly by “new experiences” and that they want “to travel like a local."
In addition, clients are more motivated by cultural encounters than wellness goals or engaging in “adventure travel as a status symbol.”
“Our report reveals findings that align with some of the current traveler behavior trends we are seeing in broader context. As the contemporary person seeks different opportunities for personal growth, how they choose to travel is influenced too,” said Milena Nikolova, the ATTA’s director of knowledge and AdventureEDU.
The Industry Snapshot Report also revealed other key findings:
—Top adventure activities are hiking, cycling, safaris, culinary activities and wellness-focused activities.
—Custom itineraries remain in high consumer demand.
—Outbound adventure tour operators report the following regions experienced significantly increased client interest in the past year: Scandinavia, South America, Northern and Southern Africa and the Middle East.
—Forty-three percent of adventure travel tour operators’ clients are between the ages of 51 and 70.
—The average age of the adventure traveler is 49 years old.
—The average cost per day of a trip in North America in 2018 was $439.
In-depth analysis of the adventure travel industry is available in the Adventure Travel Trends Snapshot and Adventure Travel Financial Snapshot, which are available for download from the ATTA for $99.
