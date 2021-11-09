Last updated: 04:40 PM ET, Tue November 09 2021

Adventure World Travel Makes Its US Debut

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff November 09, 2021

Best Destinations to See Animals in the Wild - 5
Tourists observing a herd of giraffes on safari. (photo via mantaphoto/iStock/Getty Images)

Adventure World Travel is making its debut in the United States.

The tour operator, which focuses on crafting custom itineraries for independent travelers, will now be available to customers stateside.

“We are so excited to be introducing this completely customizable travel option to consumers in the United States,” said Melissa DaSilva US president of Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations, Contiki and Adventure World Travel.

“As travel begins to bounce-back, we believe this is the perfect time to bring Adventure World Travel to US travelers and utilize its expertise to create a bespoke itinerary that caters to the individual travel experience. Moving into 2022, we have seen the clear demand for a reliable FIT product that provides travelers with a flexible travel option that can be done independently.”

Adventure World Travel provides itineraries for travel in the USA & Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa & the Middle East and Asia, offering flexible, independent itineraries to its guests.

Travel advisors can work with Adventure World Travel to customize leisure cruise expeditions, wildlife safaris, photography tours, culinary experiences and more.

All travel advisors need to do is provide a general outline of the trip their clients want, and Adventure World Travel experts will assist with booking boutique accommodations, unique activities and more using their knowledge of each region.

Adventure World Travel has been awarded the World Travels and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp for fulfilling all WTTC global health and safety protocols which were developed by health experts and industry professionals. It is also part of The Travel Corporation, joining the TTC Family of Brands in 2013.

