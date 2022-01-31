African Travel Inc. Launches Romantic Safaris Series
January 31, 2022
Luxury safari outfitter African Travel, Inc. has launched a Romance and Honeymoon safari series in time for Valentine's Day.
In response to growing interest in romance travel to Africa, the company has curated the best safaris and experiences for weddings, anniversaries, honeymoons, and other romantic getaways.
“We have seen a 20 percent increase in requests for honeymoon and romantic safaris. Even during the pandemic romance hasn’t died and we’ve hosted many clients on honeymoons to Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and Botswana and organized small weddings,” said Sherwin Banda, president of African Travel, Inc. “Love is a celebration and Africa offers an endless list of romantic experiences. Everyone’s ideal romantic escape is different, and in celebrating 45 years in business, we know Africa like the back of our hand, compiling our favorite experiences, journeys, and tips to help customize the perfect safari.”
The series has been developed with a variety of interests in mind, including unique experiences that blend the beach, bush and city.
One example is the desire for exploring the beaches in Zanzibar and the Seychelles, for which African Travel has seen increased interest.
The most popular safari for romance remains African Romance which pairs the intimacy of a secluded island in Mozambique with the exuberance of a safari in South Africa’s Kruger Private Reserve and the exploration of one of the world’s best cities, Cape Town. For those who reserve now, their safari will include a complimentary Azura Benguerra island hopping experience.
The Under Kenyan Skies safari provides the opportunity for guests to explore two distinct Kenya wildlife regions by day while relaxing at some of the continent’s top lodges and camps at night, including Mahali Mzuri, recognized by Travel + Leisure as 2021 World’s Best Hotel in the World. One of the most exciting ways to experience Africa at night is with a four-poster Star bed at the Loisaba Conservancy.
If guests travel before June 15, 2022, they will receive an additional complimentary night at Mahali Mzuri.
In Botswana, there are many new and revamped camps and lodges in famous reserves. Currently, guests can save on some of African Travel's most luxurious safaris, Platinum Botswana. If visiting before June, guests have the chance to see the end of the Makgadikgadi Pans green season during the migration of zebra and blue wildebeest and enjoy exploring the newly opened and sustainable Xigera Safari Lodge in the heart of the Okavango Delta.
African Travel handles all the details for guests for a seamless travel experience.
“Guests traveling with us can relax and enjoy quality time as they begin a new chapter or celebrate together,” said Banda. “It’s time to celebrate the magic of romance as we anticipate 2022 to be the year of reconnecting with loved ones and the celebration of the future of life-long happiness.”
