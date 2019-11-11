A&K Offers New Destinations for Families With Young Explorers
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent November 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Take your young explorers on the trip of a lifetime with Abercrombie & Kent’s latest additions to its Luxury Family Journeys. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Travel has a way of bringing family closer together while opening the door to inspiring discoveries that touch each member in ways they will never forget.
Abercrombie & Kent’s Luxury Family Journeys feature exciting activities, fun local dishes and accommodations kids will enjoy—all designed to reveal one of the world’s most inspiring destinations in ways that expand horizons no matter your age.
For 2020, Abercrombie & Kent has curated 13 family-friendly adventures on all seven continents, including a new family journey across China and expedition cruises from Iceland to Greenland and across the Southern Ocean to Antarctica.
Learn about the traditions of ancient Egypt or modern Japan, the rich cultural heritage of Spain or Italy or simply get back to nature in Alaska, Costa Rica or Switzerland.
Adventurers can follow in the footsteps of the Vikings on an expedition cruise from Iceland to Greenland, bring The Lion King to life on safari in East Africa or snorkel Australia’s Great Barrier Reef or the wildlife-filled waters of the Galapagos Islands.
Family travel with A&K means real-life adventure packed with insider access and unforgettable hands-on experiences brought to life by a Resident Tour Director and handpicked local guides, each an expert in keeping young travelers engaged and in the moment.
Learn to surf at Bondi Beach, visit with students at a school in the Masai Mara or try your hand at making Chinese dumplings–no matter the destination, A&K’s journeys captivate curious minds and foster a lifelong love of exploration.
Family China
Walk along a less-visited part of the Great Wall of China before coasting down on a toboggan. Join a morning tai chi class at the Temple of Heaven, then Ride Like a Local by pedicab through a maze-like hutong in Beijing. Try your hand at making authentic dumplings as part of a unique Family Foodie Experience.
See giant pandas up close at a sprawling sanctuary, then marvel at a face-changing show at the Sichuan Opera. Float amongst the limestone karst formations in Guilin on a bamboo raft. Learn the ancient art of kung fu, then explore modern Shanghai. Twelve days from $6,495 per person; children 17 and under save $500.
Every A&K Luxury Family Journey is limited to no more than 24 guests and features the kinds of luxuries families never knew they needed, including Breakfast in Bed, two opportunities for a leisurely start to your family’s day with continental breakfast served in the comfort of your hotel room.
Families appreciate Traveller’s Valet, complimentary laundry service at the midpoint of each journey. Private arrival and departure transfers are included, as well as gratuities, except for the Resident Tour Director, which is at guest discretion. Parents value the convenience of A&K’s Travelling Bell Boy service to transfer luggage from one hotel room to the next.
The Appeal of Expedition Cruises for Young Explorers
The world is the best classroom, and Abercrombie & Kent has planned two new Family Luxury Expedition Cruises featuring special guests who will inspire young people and a Young Explorers program with guided learning sessions and hands-on workshops. Kids will be challenged and engaged by activities on the ship, on Zodiac cruises and on shore designed just for them.
Family Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise (August 13-27, 2020)
Family Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise offers exciting outdoor activities alongside adventurer Alex Pancoe, who just completed the Explorer’s Grand Slam, climbing the Seven Summits as well as reaching the North and South Pole.
Learn to strap on crampons for an unforgettable trek on Greenland’s ice cap, kayak through glacial bays or hike to the top of a volcano or waterfall.
Discover Iceland’s abundant natural beauty and modern Reykjavik, as well as rarely visited areas like the rugged Westfjords and the remote fishing village of Sudureyri.
Greenland offers rarely seen wildlife, ice-cloaked landscapes and geological wonders, as well as coastal communities where locals share their traditional way of life, from how to catch and prepare fish the Inuk way, to the distinctive features of Greenland’s national costume.
The tour is 15 days and rates start from $15,995; children 17 and under from $8,745.
Holiday Voyage: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands (December 17, 2020–January 5, 2021)
The Holiday Voyage: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands introduces Ann Makosinski, who has been recognized as one of the brightest young minds in science and technology.
She is an award-winning inventor and young entrepreneur who won the Google Science Fair in 2013 (at the age of 16) and was featured in Time Magazine and Forbes 30 Under 30.
Cruise for 17 nights on an extended holiday voyage through the world’s most remarkable wilderness and celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with spirited onboard festivities.
Voyage to the Falkland Islands to explore this remote archipelago with its colorful history and abundant wildlife. Discover historic, wildlife-rich South Georgia, where you visit with spectacular king penguin colonies and the gravesite of one of Antarctica’s most intrepid explorers, Sir Ernest Shackleton.
The journey is 20 days from $20,995; children 17 and under from $12,495.
Adults save $4,000 per person, plus 50 percent on the single supplement on stateroom categories 1-3. In addition, receive a $1,500 per-person credit on any stateroom or suite when you reserve your international air with A&K.
Safety You Can Trust
A&K’s network of more than 55 local offices guarantees peace of mind, along with 24/7 support to handle the unexpected, whether it’s tracking down a misplaced passport, replacing lost glasses or an urgent need for medical attention.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release.
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, Antarctica, China, Iceland
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS