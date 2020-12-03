Alaska Private Touring Showcases Alaska With New Website
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff December 03, 2020
Alaska Private Touring (APT) has relaunched its website, creating an updated resource for travel advisors who want to flex their Alaska expertise.
The new site highlights more than 100 custom Alaska itineraries with daily breakdowns and information on lodging and locations.
“Alaska is our home and we love sharing it with discerning visitors from all around the world,” said general manager Pamela Manderson. “Our goal is to provide a visually compelling and engaging hub for travelers and travel agents to explore, getting them excited about a fully customized and very personal journey in Alaska. Our Alaskan team of Travel Designers are true experts in Alaska luxury travel planning. We know where to go when, what to do there, and who to do it with. We are thrilled to launch our new website that showcases these deluxe, high-end experiences in Alaska.”
Travel advisors and clients can use the site to find a diverse array of exclusive and immersive “only-in-Alaska” experiences such as luxury lodge stays, charter cruises, private personalized family adventures and customized cruise shore excursions.
APT is known for offering their guests a highly curated selection of itinerary options, accommodations and Alaskan cuisine along with private guides and transportation options.
Itineraries for both groups and individuals are completely customizable enabling travelers to choose what interests them. All Alaska Private Touring trips include airport meet-and-greets with private hotel transfers, English-speaking driver guides, personally selected Alaska accommodations, select breakfasts, national park entrance fees and taxes and 24 hours, seven days a week on-call traveler support.
The new website brings Alaska and APT’s offerings to life. Visitors can browse tour categories from summer to winter seasons, lodge-based packages and special occasion-based trips such as anniversaries and custom group experiences.
Visitors can also view sample tours with day-by-day itineraries, route maps and photo journeys and “make it your own” tour add-ons.
