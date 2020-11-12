Aurora Expeditions Reveals Cutting-Edge Design of Its Second Expedition Ship
Aurora Expeditions is on schedule with the build of its second state-of-the-art expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, and can reveal its striking new exterior design.
Due for delivery in October 2021, the Sylvia Earle features the cutting-edge Ulstein X-BOW®, a core design element that’s essential to the speed, agility and impressive fuel efficiency of the ships in the Aurora Expeditions fleet.
CEO Monique Ponfoort says: “It is really exciting to see a second X-BOW ship coming into market for Aurora Expeditions. Its innovative, eco-sensitive design captures the essence of small-ship expedition travel pioneered by Aurora Expeditions.”
Monique adds: “Our new purpose-built ship honours the highly accomplished marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer, Dr. Sylvia Earle, who is actively involved in the development of her namesake, and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Earle in the coming years.”
Global Head of Marketing, Victoria Primrose, notes: “The sleek new design of the Sylvia Earle has been created to reflect the pioneering nature of our ships and the adventurous activities we will undertake with our passionate expeditioners on board.”
“From a brand perspective, the bold design and use of our strong signature teal colour will make the Sylvia Earle instantly recognisable as an Aurora Expeditions ship,” she continues.
“We are thrilled that the build is on time despite the challenges the world has faced in 2020, and we look forward to welcoming our first expeditioners on board the Sylvia Earle as we venture to the world’s most remote and fascinating destinations,” Victoria concludes.
The ship will visit many new destinations within the Aurora Expeditions program, including Alaska, Baja California, the Russian Far East, Raja Ampat and West Papua.
Aurora Expeditions ships boast one of the lowest polluting marine engines in the world, due to a combination of low energy consumption, high fuel-efficiency and a streamlined design. The state-of-the-art Tier 3 engine delivers an 80 percent reduction in emissions (Tier 3 compared to the older Tier 1 engines) and can utilize virtual anchoring to hold its position instead of dropping anchor on the delicate sea floor. On-board desalination plants convert seawater to freshwater that is safe to drink. Our ships, therefore, carry less freshwater on sea crossings, further reducing fuel consumption.
The Sylvia Earle will be the second in the fleet to sail with the patented ULSTEIN X-BOW®, whose inverted bow design, in combination with Rolls-Royce dynamic stabilizers, offers unrivaled stability and comfort on ocean crossings. (Aurora Expeditions does not claim that this will prevent or cure motion sickness or seasickness.) The Ulstein X-BOW® cuts through sea swells, minimizing vibrations and disturbances, and makes quicker transits through waves. This also helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 60 percent.
The second ship of this design will break ground yet again. The Ulstein X-BOW® on the Sylvia Earle will feature a unique two-level glass lounge in the bow, offering extraordinary views to the front of the ship. In polar regions, this means that passengers will be able to appreciate the majesty of an iceberg immediately as it appears on the horizon. It will also feature an outdoor swimming pool, heated by repurposing engine heat, which will be a welcome addition in warmer regions.
