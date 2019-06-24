Avanti Destinations Offers 14 New, Customizable FIT Itineraries
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations June 24, 2019
To help agents sell more independent travel throughout the year, wholesale tour operator Avanti Destinations has launched its new 2019 “Go365” campaign with a 72-page e-brochure, including 14 new customizable FIT itineraries. Avanti sells exclusively through travel agents.
Agents can earn a $50 gift card offer for each online Avanti booking of at least $3,000 made between June 1, 2019, and August 31, 2019, for travel to Europe, Asia and Central and South America taking place between October 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020. The booking does not need to be for a Go365 product. Designed to pass along to clients, the e-brochure can be found on Avanti’s agent portal.
The 2019 Go365 e-brochure describes a total of 30 itineraries around the world, recommends experiences that can only be enjoyed during the fall, winter and early spring months, as well providing useful tips on off-season travel to in many of the highlighted destinations, including those where Avanti recommends October through March city stays to beat the tourist crowds and to savor experiences only available during those months–Venice and Rio de Janeiro’s carnivals, Scotland’s January celebration of Robert Burns, Vienna’s waltzing season, and many others that are less well known.
Customizable itineraries and city stays described in the e-brochure range in length from four to 13 days and are divided into three categories: “embrace the cold” traditional winter vacations, featuring such experiences as Christmas markets, hunting for the Northern Lights, or dog-sledding and skiing; mild weather vacations in both southern Europe and South America; and “escape the cold” tropical vacations in Southeast Asia, Central and South America. Destinations may be combined, and travel agents may add or subtract hotel nights, transfers, tours and activities and choose from a wide range of hotels.
Among the 14 new customizable itineraries:
—Christmas Markets: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Tallinn: If clients enjoyed the German Christmas markets, this eight-day/seven-night trip has three times more holiday magic. Includes overnight cruise between Stockholm-Tallinn (outside cabin), entrance to Tivoli Gardens, Stockholm Christmas food tour, private Tallinn walking tour with Christmas Market visit, cider tasting and more.
—Connecting Continents (Colombia & Panama): For clients wanting something different somewhere warm, this 13-day/12-night vacation combines Colombia and Panama with overnights in Bogotá, Cartagena, Portobelo and Panama City. Highlights include Usaquen flea market bike tour (Bogotáa), snorkeling expedition (Drake Island), Camino de Cruces Trail tour (near Panama City), Bogota and Cartagena local food/drink specialties tasting tours, street art tour, city sightseeing tours in all four locations, all ground transfers, and more.
—Whistlestop of Ireland’s Capitals: five days/four nights in Dublin and Belfast with a guided tour to the majestic Wicklow Mountains and early Christian monastery at Glendalough, founded in the 6th century. Also includes roundtrip private airport transfers, black cab taxi guided tour of Belfast, roundtrip rail tickets between the two cities, entrance to the Titanic experience, and more.
--Treats & Treks of Hong Kong: Everyone thinks Hong Kong is all shopping, skyscrapers and crowds of people, but this six-day/five-night vacation gets clients out of the city to hike on Lion Rock and Lantau Island. Also included is an evening cruise on the last built-by-hand traditional Chinese junk to see the Symphony of Lights, a private walking and tasting tour in out-of-the-way neighborhoods. All tours are private with English-speaking guides. Private arrival and departure transfers included.
—Peruvian Bliss: nine days/eight nights in Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, Cuzco and Mancora Beach. Highlights: Ollantaytambo ruins tour with hacienda lunch; Piuray Lagoon adventure (choice of kayaking or paddle-boarding); tour of the traditional Misminay community; walking tour and cooking class in Cuzco; Machu Picchu tour with roundtrip rail and lunch; and in Mancora Beach, one spa treatment, a paddle-boarding excursion, and evening horseback ride. Includes all ground transfers.
—China and the Gardens: nine days/eight nights in Shanghai, Suzhou and Beijing. China’s meticulously designed ancient gardens and water towns are stunning all year long, even in winter. Private tours with a local guide in each location. Highlights include Kungqu Opera evening tour, Tongli water town tour, silk market tour, ERA acrobatic show, Tiger Hill tour, Tiananmen Square & Forbidden City tour, Mutianyu Great Wall tour. Includes 1st class high-speed train tickets between cities and more.
—Magical Moments (Switzerland): seven days/six nights at two of Switzerland’s famous mountain resorts, Interlaken and Lucerne, more awe-inspiring in winter than in any other season. Includes night sledding with fondue dinner and wine, excursions to three mountain peaks, second class rail between cities, and more.
—Vietnam & Siem Reap (Cambodia) Discovery: 11 days/10 nights in Hanoi, Halong Bay (one-night cruise), Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, home of the spectacular Angkor Wat and Bayon temples. All tours are private with a local guide, and private arrival/departure transfers are included. Highlights: foodie tours in the old trading port of Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon–including stopping in a restaurant created to train young people from poor families to become chefs ; “Khmer for a Day” daytrip to a Cambodian village where clients can learn to drive an ox cart, make a typical Khmer lunch from local ingredients, and visit a community school, workshop and project created by the NGO, HUSK; Cu Chi Tunnel system that the Vietcong used and US forces never found and more.
For more information on booking unique experiences and custom-built, multi-destination FIT travel 365 days a year to Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, log onto the travel agent portal or call 800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.
SOURCE: Avanti Destinations press release.
