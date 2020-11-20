Back on Tour With Globus
Tour Operator Globus Harvey Chipkin November 20, 2020
One tour operator executive who has been back on the road has this message for travel advisors: clients are eager to “get back out there” and are looking for information on who is now offering tours in a safe way.
Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands, recently returned from an “America’s Canyonlands Escape” trip, the first in the U.S. for the company since the pandemic started, and reports that advisors now have the role of telling clients with confidence that there is nothing wrong with safe travel and that they can help with planning and providing of information.
Born went into detail about the trip, which hosted 26 travelers from a dozen states who visited seven national parks in six days. This was an opportunity, he said, to put into practice health and safety protocols, to gauge reaction to travel in this new era and to share this story and make it one of encouragement for travel advisors who sell tours. In the end, said Born, “the trip meant a great deal to a lot of people looking for tangible signs of light at the end of the tunnel.”
Most of the tour members had booked earlier for a trip and had had already changed their dates. All were very aware, said Born, that they were booking and traveling in a pandemic environment. All were veterans of tours, most with Globus, and it was their first opportunity “to get out of their houses and travel with a trusted tour operator with whom they were familiar.”
Demographically, the group was typical as far as age and other attributes, said Born, except there was a high percentage of solo travelers which, he thinks, is an indicator of future patterns. He said the demographics “were more one of mindset than age or other factors.”
What impressed him most, said Born, was how accommodating and respectful travelers were toward one another. They all followed the Globus protocols – signing health and safety waivers, having temperatures taken, social distancing and mask-wearing were strictly adhered to. During the welcome briefing, half of the time was devoted to health and safety measures. Tour members were even told how to deal politely with a fellow tour member not following protocols.
“What we found was a great camaraderie,” said Born, “a feeling that we were all in this together and taking care of one another.” There were no objections and no stumbling blocks, he said. Of course, there were distinct differences from a traditional tour. Rather than buffets, breakfasts were served by hotel staff and during other meals, tour members sat with their traveling parties.
According to Born, similar “domestic” tours are launching this fall including in the U.S. in the next two weeks, as well as Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Each tour is operating for travelers within those regions.
Looking ahead, Born said departures on many programs were almost sold out for the remainder of the year and for early in 2021. He said the near future would mean different patterns of traveling in the off-season to off-the-beaten-path destinations with fewer crowds.
And to accommodate these changes, Globus has introduced Small Group Discovery tours (averaging 24 guests) in North America and Europe. Every departure, he said, will have the small group option. And Cosmos, another Globus brand, is offering European Private Tours in 2021 for parties of two to two dozen self-selected fellow travelers.
The bottom line, said Born, is that advisors can feel comfortable that the tour operator has helped offset potential concerns by vetting every hotel, attraction and every step of the tour. He said Globus’s chief of operations had completed the “canyonlands” itinerary on her own prior to the official departures to check on every step.
In addition, Globus’ Peace of Mind Travel Plan allows travelers to move vacations to another 2021 or 2022 date, destination, itinerary or even brand in the company’s portfolios with no penalties.
“My hope” Born concluded, “is that this experience encourages more folks to know that it’s OK to travel, that there are safe ways to do it.”
For more information on Globus
For more Tour Operator News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS