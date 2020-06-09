Globus and Cosmos to Debut ‘Undiscovered North America’ Tours in 2021
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Claudette Covey June 09, 2020
In keeping with many U.S. travelers' desire to vacation closer to home in the wake of coronavirus, Globus and Cosmos are introducing a series of eight- to 14-day “Undiscovered North America” tours, which will explore national parks, up-and-coming cities and historical towns in 2021.
“On our ‘Undiscovered North America’ vacations, we will take globetrotters down the less-traveled highways, legendary lanes and scenic country roads to the special places and parks other tour companies don’t visit,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “These itineraries help travelers discover the world’s tucked-away towns, lesser-known nooks and secluded seafronts for an unforgettable—and unique—vacation.”
A sampling of the new tours include the following:
The eight-day “Globus Bourbon, Bridles & Bluegrass” itinerary will visit a venerable Kentucky distillery; George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C., with a farm-to-table lunch; and Chattanooga, Tenn. Rates start $2,549.
The 10-day “Globus Southern California Charms” will explore Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, Pismo Beach and Santa Barbara. It will also include a jeep tour through Joshua Tree National Park. Rates start at $3,699.
The 10-day “Globus New England & The Hudson Valley” program will delve into the history and legends of the region, exploring coastal Maine; rural New Hampshire; the mountains of Vermont; Massachusetts’ Berkshire Mountains; and New York’s Tarrytown and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Rates start $3,299.
The nine-day “Cosmos Exploring the Pacific Northwest” tour will transport travelers through Washington and Oregon. In Washington, they will explore the Bavarian village of Leavenworth; and in Oregon the coastal city of Astoria, Bend’s breweries, Mount Hood’s Multnomah Falls; and Crater Lake National Park. Rates start at $1,929.
Additional “Undiscovered North America” tours include the 11-day “Globus Quebec In-Depth with the Gaspe Peninsula,” with rates starting $2,764; the 12-day “Cosmos Alaska & the Yukon,” with rates starting at $2,709; the 14-day “Cosmos Historic Trails & Blue Ridge Mountains,” vacation, with rates starting at $2,379; and the 13-day “Cosmos Western Canada with Inside Passage,” with rates starting at $2,660.
