6 Ways Globus and Cosmos Keep Travel Safe
Tour Operator Globus family of brands Janeen Christoff September 09, 2020
Globus and Cosmos are offering travelers safe and secure ways to see the world.
Using the knowledge and expertise of tour directors, local guides and first-class service, travelers can feel safe on small group vacations with the tour operator.
“When travelers choose a Globus or Cosmos tour, today and every day, they can say ‘goodbye’ to worry,” said Scott Nisbet, chief executive officer of the Globus family of brands. “We provide our travelers peace-of-mind with the help and expertise of tour directors, local drivers and on-the-ground travel experts in destinations across the globe. With help from our Global Health & Safety Team, we are also dedicated to providing travelers a stress-free getaway with many safety protocols in place, leaving them free to have fun and enjoy off-the-beaten-path discoveries, engaging in customs and traditions and indulging in new cuisines.”
Globus and Cosmos have six primary ways that will protect travelers when they take a vacation.
First, there is “Trust in Togetherness.” Travelers have the chance to travel in small groups of fewer than 24 people who stick together throughout the experience.
The Getting Around, Safe & Sound policy means that the uses state-of-the-art vehicles that have undergone thorough cleaning protocols between tours. In addition, each day, travelers enjoy a cleaned and disinfected motorcoach with touch-ups at every stop. There is assigned seating and guests are only seated next to those in their immediate travel party. Travelers are also required to use hand sanitizer and luggage is disinfected before boarding each vehicle.
One of the keys to Globus and Cosmos’ health and safety protocols is its Tour Directors who are experts in their destinations. Their expertise, local knowledge and support from local operations offices mean peace of mind for guests. Tour directors, drivers and local guides all wear masks, which are available to guests as needed during the journey.
Globus and Cosmos have also worked to eliminate unnecessary touchpoints along the journey, which includes luggage handling, hotel check-in and checkout and the purchase of sightseeing tickets. Globus tour directors also secure expedited entry to many attractions in order to avoid waiting in lines.
In the vein of social distancing, Globus and Cosmos’ new Undiscovered series of tours also invite travelers to experience less-explored destinations that avoid crowded tourist sites and the hustle and bustle of busy cities.
Globus and Cosmos can also travel with confidence, knowing that their bookings are flexible, worry- and hassle-free.
New trip protocols include pre-trip health screenings, temperature checks, social distancing, touch-free meals, enhanced cleaning and disinfection and hand-selected hotels.
Right now, travelers can book 2021 Globus tours now and SAVE 10 percent off select itineraries, plus save $300 per couple on Europe air-inclusive tours on select airlines.
