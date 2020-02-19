Central Holidays Releases New Collection of 2020 Brochures
Tour Operator Central Holidays Laurie Baratti February 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: As Central Holidays continues to expand its global footprint, the group tour operator opens up a new, enhanced range of experiences abroad, each vividly detailed and depicted in its collection of 2020 brochures. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Central Holidays has announced the debut of its 2020 brochures for Egypt, Africa & West Asia, and Latin America that round-out its virtually world-wide range of travel opportunities and add to its recently introduced new Italy and Europe brochures. Celebrated for its affordable luxury itineraries, uniquely presented by Central Holidays, the travel brand is constantly adding new offerings and enhancements to its range of vacations created by its team of destination experts.
“Each travel program included in this just-released range of brochures is meticulously handcrafted by our destination specialist Product Managers. Christine Henriquez, who has traveled extensively throughout the region, developed the amazing experiences in our 64-page Egypt brochure. Maria José Merino and Ray Reynolds, both experts in the region, collaborated on the outstanding array of Latin America travel packages. And our fascinating, expanded range of affordable luxury offerings in Africa and West Asia was planned by Maria José Merino with her in-depth insider knowledge,” said Lori Corless, Vice President of Marketing for Central Holidays.
New for 2020:
In Egypt…Travelers can choose among Central Holidays’ ultimate adventures throughout the country with an array of unparalleled new opportunities, including a spectacular 10-day “Egypt Sand & Sea” program that takes travelers to experience ancient antiquities, amazing cities and sites, and the splendid beach resort town of Hurghada along the Red Sea; the new 13-day “Breezes of the Nile” that takes adventurers to share in the grandeur of Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, and the Nile by land and river; and the ultimate opportunity to indulge your bucket list – visiting amazing destinations on a 10-day multi-country trip to “Egypt and Greece.” The 2020 Egypt brochure also showcases even more destinations where travelers can opt to extend their stay in this fascinating country, including El Ain El Sokhna, as well as in Israel, and in Greece.
In Africa and West Asia…Travelers can enjoy new experiences, including: an in-depth luxury Israel Up Close and Personal escorted itinerary brimming with fascinating inclusions; two action-packed safari travel programs in Africa including the new African Expedition, featuring lesser-known park reserve areas and Central Holidays’ Big Five Adventure where travelers have the opportunity to view rhino, buffalo, lion, leopard, and elephant in their habitats. For those looking for an off-the-beaten-path journey, they can try the company’s new Tanzania, the Cradle of Human Kind, or the new When in Zanzibar program, abounding with options to tailor-create the ideal vacation. Visitors can also consider venturing along on one of Central Holidays’ UAE, Jordan, or Oman travel packages with delightful experiences to cherish and share.
In Latin America…Argentina beckons with new itineraries, including outstanding culinary and inspired nature-focused programs. Travelers can enjoy the treasures of Peru, from its leading culinary accolades to new trekking programs and everything in between. In Ecuador and the Galapagos, guests can embark on the trip of a lifetime with experiences by land, sea, and along the enchanting Amazon. The excitement continues as Central Holidays also debuts a diverse new collection of vacations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Guatemala and includes popular favorites in Costa Rica and Panama too. From Iguazu Falls to Patagonia, and Machu Picchu to the colorful and vibrant capitals of Latin America, and beyond – the options abound!
For more information, visit CentralHolidays.com/BROCHURE.
SOURCE: Central Holidays press release.
For more information on Central Holidays
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS