Central Holidays Unveils the New 2020 Italy Brochure
Tour Operator Central Holidays November 01, 2019
Central Holidays today announced the launch of its new 2020 Italy brochure with exclusive experiential travel opportunities for all ages of travelers in this 100-page publication.
Celebrated for exclusive experiential itineraries, uniquely presented by Central Holidays, the travel brand is constantly adding new offerings and enhancements to its range of vacations created by its team of destination experts.
New for 2020, Central Holidays is unveiling additions to their signature escorted tours, culinary tours, “fun for family and kids” travel programs and rail journeys.
“Our company is composed of travel professionals who know the industry and the destinations we serve intricately. We are proud to say that this insight is reflected in all of the programs presented in our new 2020 Italy vacations brochure – each meticulously handcrafted by our Europe Product Manager, Roberta Micarelli, a native of Italy who has traveled extensively throughout the region, and has been working with Central Holidays for more than 20 years,” said Lori Corless, Vice President of Marketing.
From the level of expertise on planning activities and attractions, to the food, hotels, excursions and other requests that may come our way, we invite advisors and their clients to travel with us to get the insider’s perspective into this fascinating country and enjoy distinctive, one-of-a-kind moments that are standard features on our Italy vacations,” continued Corless.
In 2020, Central Holidays is introducing superb new programs that take travelers to experience popular destination favorites as well as off-the-beaten-path treasures throughout the country. Here’s a glance at some of the fantastic new offerings presented in the 2020 Italy brochure:
—Our newest Premier Escorted Travel Program, Postcards from Puglia & The Amalfi Coast
On this small group experience, travelers will explore Puglia, known for its conical-roofed homes called “trulli” and open-air trattorias perfect for al fresco dining, and then delve into the Amalfi Coast, boasting some of the most iconic Italian coastal views and fragrant lemon-clad hills ideal for making the area’s world-famous limoncello.
—An experiential culinary vacation on Italy’s Food Valley & Fast Cars
On this inspired new travel program, travelers will savor the finest Italian cuisine with hands-on tasting experiences that include celebrated foods in the Emilia Romagna region of the country – such as tortellini, prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano, and then get revved-up during an action-packed private tour of Maranello, including visits of the Ferrari Museum and Fiorano Track.
—Fun for the whole family abounds with Family Fun in Venice, Florence & Rome
A new addition to the company’s family travel collection, this vacation is chock-full of unique activities and exciting excursions for all ages. With this series of programs, Central Holidays’ goal is to make family travel fun and rewarding for the entire family and have travelers’ children or grandchildren open up to new experiences as they get an insider’s look into some of Italy’s most popular destinations.
—An exciting new train travel vacation, Italy by Rail - Venice, Florence, Rome & Positano
On this trip, travelers will discover the treasures of Italy at their own pace. The independent rail travel program takes travelers to some of the most iconic and highly requested vacation destinations of Italy with plenty of time to explore at their own leisure and experience the unique aspects of each city and village with time to focus on their own personal preferences along the way.
Beyond all of that, the new 2020 brochure shares a sampling of the virtually endless travel opportunities offered by Central Holidays, including:
—Small Group Tours – These vacations feature all of the benefits offered in Central Holidays’ renowned signature Escorted Motorcoach Tours, plus exclusive inclusions as well as an intimate group size of a maximum of 16 travelers for even more personalized and in-depth experiences.
—Mosaics – Hand-crafted four-day travel packages meticulously designed and brimming with experiences and inclusions that artistically fit together like amazing mosaic art to create the most unforgettable masterpiece vacations. These are superb additions to virtually any Italy travel program for an even more enriching experience overall.
—Romance and Honeymoons Collection – Central Holidays’ collection of romantic travel and honeymoon packages cater to evolving trends for more active, experiential and immersive moments that today’s travelers are wishing for on “couples vacations” – featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences, superb food and wine, unique excursions, time for relaxation and much more!
—Fly and Drive Vacations – Where travelers can make every turn all their very own! On these travel programs, travelers motor through the fantastic Italian countryside at their own pace with accommodations and select elements of their travels pre-planned for their ultimate convenience.
—Rent a Villa or Home for the supreme “live like a local” experience. These authentically rich accommodation styles offer an excellent way to sample the country’s lifestyle, cuisine and culture firsthand.
Plus, the new brochure presents attractive value-added benefits, savings on packages with preferred pricing negotiated by Central Holidays’ Italy team and early booking specials that travel advisors can pass along to their clients that are sure to motivate action.
SOURCE: Central Holidays press release.
