Chinatour.com Launches Elite Voyages Luxury Brand
Tour Operator ChinaTour.com June 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The new brand will appeal to travelers seeking unique destinations outside of China.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Los Angeles County-based tour operator China Travel CA, Inc., whose travel product brands include Chinatour.com unveils a new deluxe and luxury brand Elite Voyages to cater to increasing demands for global destinations from its clientele.
Since its inception in 2002, the company’s flagship brand Chinatour.com has been receiving industry and consumer accolades for providing excellent tour products to China and other destinations in Asia including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. As a testament to its distinction, its product and service excellence has won the much coveted 2019 Travvy Award as the Best Vacation Packager for Asia.
“We realize that with our experiences in providing exceptional travel services coupled with demands from our business partners and clients to expand more exciting itineraries in global destinations, we will have to present a new and exciting product brand to remain relevant and to satisfy our clients’ needs,” explained Alex Wang, the President of China Travel CA, Inc.
“Elite Voyages will not only allow us to expand our destination offerings globally but will also give our new and loyal clients a continuous assurance of deliverable quality and standards of vacation products from us.”
Elite Voyages will provide deluxe and luxury travel products beyond the geographic confines of China, venturing into unique and popular destinations in different continents. Currently, tours to Africa include destinations like Morocco and Tunisia; France, Germany, Iceland, Italy and Scotland for Europe; and Singapore, Vietnam, Korea, Japan and Indonesia for Asia.
More variety of destinations would be added on a continuous basis, stressed Ricko Tindage, Director of Sales of the company. He added that travel agents and travelers will also have a choice of purchasing land-only vacations or vacations bundled with international airfares from specific U.S. international gateways.
Elite Voyages’ vacation offers can be previewed on its web site at elitevoyages.com, and they can be contacted at info@elitevoyages.com or by phone at (844) 551-9909.
SOURCE: China Travel CA, Inc. press release.
