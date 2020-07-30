Classic Vacations Partners With Vrbo to Launch Vacation Rentals
Classic Vacations has collaborated with vacation rental marketplace Vrbo to add instant-book vacation rental inventory to its website this summer, providing travel advisors with a new tool in the challenging time of COVID-19.
Travel Advisors can now search private home inventory directly from Vrbo inventory on ClassicVacations.com, including condos, villas, cabins and more in the United States—including Hawaii—Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico.
In addition to value, travel advisors will be able to offer clients added flexibility as Classic Vacations will allow next day bookings for up to 28 nights at available vacation rental properties.
The tour operator, which said it will continue to offer and protect commissions on vacation rental bookings, is currently the only one to offer Vrbo private home inventory.
"This is the perfect moment to put vacation rentals in the hands of travel advisors," said Amy Logan, Sr. Director, Online Platforms at Classic Vacations, in a statement on Thursday. "After months of staying home, many of us are craving a change of scenery while continuing to practice social distancing."
Citing recent Airbnb search data, Classic Vacations points out that more travelers are seeking to get away while still remaining close to home, with many looking to less-populated and outdoorsy rural destinations where social distancing can be easily achieved.
"This resonates with my own instinct to pack up my family and retreat to the high places of the Pacific Northwest," Logan added.
Vrbo (Vacation Rentals by Owner) is owned by Expedia Group.
