Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Tue March 16 2021

Collette Announces New Booking Incentive For Travel Advisors

Tour Operator Collette Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2021

Autumn in Vermont featuring Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks
Autumn in Vermont

The global tour operator, Collette, announced a brand new booking incentive for travel advisors to earn more on their clients’ travel in the United States.

A travel advisor can earn a $500 bonus for every five new domestic bookings for travel within the U.S. for 2021. For ten new bookings with a minimum of five new bookings in the U.S. for 2021 travel, travel advisors will earn $1500. Each booking must have a minimum of two full-paying passengers in a double room or a single passenger in a single room.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages To Host Second Virtual Summit for Travel Advisors

American Empress, the Dalles, Oregon

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Join...

American Queen Steamboat Company

Win Prizes While Learning About American Queen Steamboat...

Beach chairs at Panama Jack Resorts Cancun

How To Learn More About Playa Hotels & Resorts

The incentive is offered now through June 30th for any travel before December 31, 2021. It is combinable with the Advanced Commission Program, in which participating agents can receive partial payments before their clients depart.

“With the ongoing vaccine roll-out, and domestic travel in high demand, we want to give agents the opportunity to earn more on the travel experiences that their clients want now,” says Christian Leibl-Cote, Senior Vice President of Global Business at Collette.

Colette offers several tours within the United States. They range from national park trips to big city explorations. Clients can explore Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Yellowstone National Park and more.

For more information, please visit Collette or call at 1-800-340-5158.

For more information on Collette, United States

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Edinburgh, Scotland, City, UK, United Kingdom

Globus Debuts Choice Touring by Globus

Globus family of brands

Alaska Travel Made Easy With Insight Vacations

Kensington Tours To Manage PCR Testing for Clients In-Destination

Lindblad Acquires Majority Stakes in Two Tour Companies

Discover Japan With the Most Comprehensive Tour Yet

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS