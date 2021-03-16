Collette Announces New Booking Incentive For Travel Advisors
The global tour operator, Collette, announced a brand new booking incentive for travel advisors to earn more on their clients’ travel in the United States.
A travel advisor can earn a $500 bonus for every five new domestic bookings for travel within the U.S. for 2021. For ten new bookings with a minimum of five new bookings in the U.S. for 2021 travel, travel advisors will earn $1500. Each booking must have a minimum of two full-paying passengers in a double room or a single passenger in a single room.
The incentive is offered now through June 30th for any travel before December 31, 2021. It is combinable with the Advanced Commission Program, in which participating agents can receive partial payments before their clients depart.
“With the ongoing vaccine roll-out, and domestic travel in high demand, we want to give agents the opportunity to earn more on the travel experiences that their clients want now,” says Christian Leibl-Cote, Senior Vice President of Global Business at Collette.
Colette offers several tours within the United States. They range from national park trips to big city explorations. Clients can explore Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Yellowstone National Park and more.
For more information, please visit Collette or call at 1-800-340-5158.
