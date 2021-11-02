Last updated: 11:15 AM ET, Tue November 02 2021

Collette Makes Advanced Commission Program Permanent

Tour Operator Collette Bruce Parkinson November 02, 2021

Collette Tours logo
Collette is making its advance commission payment program permanent.

Global tour operator Collette is making its popular ‘Advanced Commission Program’ for travel professionals a permanent part of its compensation package.

The program allows travel professionals to receive a portion of the full commission amount before the client travels. If a client chooses to cancel, Collette will not recall the advanced payment.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Eiffel Tower

Investing in Travel Advisors

TRS Coral Hotel

MAST Welcomes Back In-Person Meetings This Fall

Celebrity Apex

Avoya Travel Hosts First In-Person Event Since Pandemic

High-rise towers in Melbourne, Australia

Australia Global Summit Goes Virtual November 16

There are three flat-rate advanced payments, depending on the type of booking:

– $100 per booking for land-only

– $125 per booking for land and air

– $200 per booking for any booking that includes Collette’s Travel Protection Plan

Advanced commission payments are valid on new retail bookings only, and are not applicable for group bookings.

The program was originally launched in September of 2020 and was due to expire at the end of the year.

“It has been a difficult year for travel advisors and we know that making this program permanent will put money back into their pockets now when they need it most,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer.

Advisors will be able to earn advanced commission on all tours in the newly released 2022-2023 Worldwide Travel Guide as well as the Oberammergau 2022 tours.

For more information on Collette

For more Tour Operator News

More by Bruce Parkinson

Bruce Parkinson
Sailing through Lemaire Channel, Antarctica on the Greg Mortimer

Aurora Expeditions To Return To Antarctica in January

Aurora Expeditions

Avanti Launches New Travel Advisor Website

Goway Partners With Signature Travel Network

Contiki Launches 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Mystery Hawaii Trip Sweepstakes

Collette Launches 104th Travel Season With New Tours, Incentives

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS