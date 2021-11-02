Collette Makes Advanced Commission Program Permanent
Global tour operator Collette is making its popular ‘Advanced Commission Program’ for travel professionals a permanent part of its compensation package.
The program allows travel professionals to receive a portion of the full commission amount before the client travels. If a client chooses to cancel, Collette will not recall the advanced payment.
There are three flat-rate advanced payments, depending on the type of booking:
– $100 per booking for land-only
– $125 per booking for land and air
– $200 per booking for any booking that includes Collette’s Travel Protection Plan
Advanced commission payments are valid on new retail bookings only, and are not applicable for group bookings.
The program was originally launched in September of 2020 and was due to expire at the end of the year.
“It has been a difficult year for travel advisors and we know that making this program permanent will put money back into their pockets now when they need it most,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer.
Advisors will be able to earn advanced commission on all tours in the newly released 2022-2023 Worldwide Travel Guide as well as the Oberammergau 2022 tours.
