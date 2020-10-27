Contiki Adds First Vegan Tour in 2021
Vegans now have a new way to travel with Contiki. The tour operator is offering its first vegan-friendly itinerary in 2021.
The trip is guided by experts in all things plant-based and is a vegan food odyssey around some of Europe’s coolest cities.
“Food and travel go hand in hand and it can be a challenge for those practicing veganism or moving towards a more plant-based diet, to have the chance to experience local delicacies in certain parts of the world,” said Donna Jeavons, director of sales and marketing at Contiki. “A dedicated vegan trip has been a dream itinerary for us, one we had hoped to do in 2020, but we had to put these plans on hold due to the pandemic. We are now really looking forward to welcoming travelers on to this culinary adventure in 2021.”
The eight-day Vegan Food Europe Explorer is hosted by @thelittlelondonvegan and @laurafruitfairy and visits Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest as well as extra stops along the way.
The one-off trip will take place on August 28, 2021, in Berlin and wraps up on September 4, 2021, in Budapest. Foodie experiences along the way include a vegan cooking class in Budapest, a private EatWith dining experience with locals in Berlin, a dinner cruise along the Danube River and a chance to sample vegan delicacies on an interactive food tour in Berlin. The vacation also coincides with Berlin’s Vegan Summer Festival.
While food is a central focus of the journey, travelers also experience a variety of cultural activities, including a locally guided bike tour of Prague and a classical music concert in Vienna. Guests can also participate in wellness options such as a morning yoga class in Prague and a soak in the famous Szechenyi traditional thermal baths in Budapest.
Accommodations showcase some of the coolest properties in each destination such as the Moxy in Berlin and A&O in Budapest.
Prices for the Vegan Food Europe Explorer trip start at $2,839 per person, inclusive of seven nights’ accommodation, seven vegan breakfasts, one vegan lunch, five vegan dinners, the expertise of vegan influencers, a dedicated vegan Contiki Trip Manager and driver, all transport on the trip and a number of included experiences.
