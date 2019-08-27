G Adventures Adds 8 New National Geographic Journeys for 2020
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff August 27, 2019
G Adventures is once again expanding its popular National Geographic Journeys.
In 2020, there will be new options for travelers heading to Ireland, Greece, Mexico, Singapore and more.
“We are thrilled to announce the new program of trips for 2020,” says Heather Heverling, senior vice president of product management, National Geographic Expeditions. “These itineraries will allow travelers to learn, experience, see and taste more than ever before.”
The eight new trips, which are on sale now, combine immersive experiences with local cultures, learning, iconic sites and adventurous activities and offer more inclusions, all at an accessible price point.
These trips include the opportunity to learn about Irish folklore at a storytelling dinner in Dublin; taste a flavorful culinary fusion on a street food walking tour in Singapore; and explore Athens’ ancient sites, including the Acropolis, with an archaeologist.
“The new trips are a direct response to the feedback that travelers have been giving us about the places they most want to explore next,” said Ben Perlo, G Adventures’ managing director for the U.S. and Latin America.
“From Ireland to Mexico, Greece to Bangkok, the new Journeys will bring people to some of the most in-demand travel destinations on Earth, but in a way that is more authentic, immersive and sustainable than the typical vacation,” added Perlo. “It’s adventure for the person who wants to learn more, do more, and share more of themselves with the world.”
The new additions start from $1,999 per person and include Cultural Wonders of Mexico; Iconic Ireland; Explore Chile and Argentina; Singapore to Bangkok Journey; Greece: Ancient Ruins & Iconic Islands; Explore Brazil; Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand Explorer; and Discover Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.
