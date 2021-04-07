G Adventures Celebrates Operating Its 100th Trip Since September
G Adventures is celebrating a milestone, announcing that its operated 100 tours since September.
The 100th trip departed April 2, 2021, in Costa Rica, which is one of 11 countries in which the tour operator is offering small group journeys.
After the pandemic shutdown global operations, G Adventures started offering tours in September of 2020. The company introduced its ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy and ensures the most up-to-date health and safety measures are implemented on every tour to protect travelers, staff and people in local communities.
“Traveling during the pandemic is a personal choice, and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that travelers who have the desire and ability to explore can do so safely and responsibly,” said Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures. “To also make sure that local communities are protected we’ve had ongoing dialogue with our partners and projects on the ground to gauge their willingness and readiness to welcome travelers, so all parties can enjoy meaningful and safe connections and experiences.
“We’re delighted to have been able to deliver life-changing experiences for both travelers and locals during this challenging time, and are confident we will continue to lead the way as the world opens up again. At G Adventures we’ve always maintained that travel done right could be the world’s biggest form of wealth distribution and the fact community tourism is leading the way out of this pandemic reinforces this belief,” Poon Tip added.
G Adventures has received positive feedback for its efforts.
“My first trip with G Adventures, during the pandemic, completely blew me out of the water. I was so impressed with our CEO (chief experience officer) and her knowledge, recommendations, and spirit on the trip. I truly feel that everyone needs to travel with G Adventures to really get the local experience,” said Victoria who traveled to Costa Rica from New Jersey with the tour operator.
Currently, G Adventures is offering 15 percent off select trips, including Costa Rica Quest-Plus, Best of Egypt and Best of Iceland.
