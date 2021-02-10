G Adventures Introduces ‘United States of Adventure’
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff February 10, 2021
Recent research shows that there is pent-up demand for travel in America and surveys show that, while many will not travel out of the country in 2021, 78 percent of Americans are planning on taking a domestic vacation in 2021.
In response, G Adventures has launched a collection of U.S. itineraries that visit beaches, mountains, national parks and cities around the country and includes three brand-new itineraries.
“Between pent-up wanderlust and shifting requirements for international travel and re-entry testing, we know that agents are looking for ways to get travelers back out on the road safely,” said Jenn Stevens, US trade marketing manager. “Many travelers who might have been planning a Caribbean getaway or European vacation are looking for alternatives closer to home, and our new collection has something for everyone,” said Stevens.
Included in the collection is the new Highlights of Southwest National Parks, a seven-day Classic itinerary that travels roundtrip from Las Vegas to Zion National Park, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly in Navajo Nation and Grand Canyon National Park.
The new Hawaiian Adventure: Beachin’ and Boardin’ is a seven-day 10-30something trip that visits the island of Oahu and includes hiking, snorkeling, surfing and kayaking.
Also new is the Best of Yellowstone and Grand Teton. This seven-day upgraded itinerary starts and ends in Jackson, Wyoming, and features more inclusions. Guests visit canyons, lush forests, alpine lakes, hot springs and dramatic geysers on the journey.
Through the month of February, travel advisors can an extra 2 percent commission on all trips booked.
