G Adventures Launches Annual 4-Month Travel Advisor Incentive Program
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz January 03, 2023
Beginning January 1, G Adventures has restarted its annual G-Normous four-month-long travel advisor incentive program with free trips, one $10,000 grand prize, monthly cash prizes, bonus commissions and more.
Travel advisors with a G Adventures Sherpa account are immediately made participants of the program and are eligible to win with every trip they sell through the tour operator; advisors can register for their own accounts here. Eligible bookings for the incentive program are made now through April 30, 2023.
The tour operator is also offering new incentives for clients to book, including the Great Adventure Sale, going on now for bookings made in January for travel now through June 30, 2023 or from July 1 to December 15, 2023.
The sale is offering savings of up to 25 percent off per person. Featured itineraries include tours in Japan, Thailand and other bucket-list destinations.
“We’re thrilled to be back in the throes of G-Normous season,” said Jenn Stevens, US trade marketing manager for G Adventures. “We know that agents look forward to the incentive every January, so we’re committed to making sure that each year is even more exciting and rewarding than the last. Both veteran agents and ‘new-to-us’ agents will have even more opportunities to win big this year.”
Advisors are encouraged to join the G Adventures’ Agents of Change Facebook page for minute-by-minute info, to get the latest scoop on monthly offers and more.
