G Adventures Launches New Local Experiences
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff September 11, 2020
For travelers itching for a mini-adventure, G Adventures is offering new one-day journeys. U.S. travelers can enjoy the One Day in Boston: Sunrise to Sunset local experience on two Saturdays in late September and early October.
In Canada, a similar one-day experience is being offered in Toronto.
The new tour gives people the opportunity to have an adventure in their own backyard, said director of marketing, Steve Lima.
“These new local experiences give us the chance to see our own city in a new light, and to recapture the feeling of curiosity that comes with traveling. Boston is a city with so much to discover, even for life-long Bostonians, and we’re especially happy to be able to show off what we do best in our own neighborhood - give back through travel,” said Lima. “Many of the businesses that we’ll visit on this tour have also suffered as a result of this pandemic, so it’s the perfect time to support our own while we wait patiently to be able to use our passports again.”
The experience is priced at $259 per person for the full-day. The journey begins at 7:30 a.m. and is offered on September 26, 2020, and October 3, 2020.
The tour includes a local chief experience officer and begins with morning yoga on the Common, followed by a guided walking tour on the Black Heritage Trail, a bike tour into Cambridge, a three-hour food and history tour through Chinatown and a sunset sail onboard a classic schooner.
