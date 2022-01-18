Globus Launches Bucket-List Worthy Adventures, No Passport Required
Globus is giving travelers what they desire—more bucket-list vacations that don't require a passport.
The good news is, North America is chock-full of treasures, and Globus and Cosmos have rounded out their North America offerings with a flexible and diverse portfolio of adventures.
“For travelers interested in staying near ‘home sweet home’ with a backyard getaway, we’re excited to pave the road back to travel,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “From new ‘Undiscovered’ tours to six new Choice Touring by Globus itineraries featuring North America, plus National Parks getaways and Small-Group Discovery vacations, there are countless ways for travelers to book a 2022 vacation that’s far-from-ordinary, close to home.”
Globus has further developed its new Undiscovered category, which began during the pandemic. It has added Undiscovered trips in North America that include Bourbon, Bridles & Bluegrass, Southern California Charms, New England & the Hudson Valley and Exploring the Pacific Northwest.
The six new Choice Touring by Globus journeys in North America offer guests freedom and flexibility, curating their own discoveries. Guests choose a destination and then fill their time choosing from a variety of Your Choice Excursions.
The new offering includes the following places:
—From the Top: Western Canada By Design
—Mad About Mounties: Eastern Canada By Design
—Boogie & Blues: The Southern U.S. by Design
—California Dreamin’: Northern California by Design
—Sunny Days, Starry Nights: America’s Rocky Mountains by Design
—The Bold & The Brewtiful: Mid-Atlantic America by Design
The company also continues to offer guests its popular National Parks journeys, including the America’s National Parks, Lost Canyons of the Southwest, Historic Trains of the Old West, Yellowstone Winter Wonderland offered by Globus as well as the Exploring America’s National Parks journey offered by Cosmos.
Globus has also made its small-group itineraries even smaller, including its hundreds of departures in North America, enabling guests to have an even more intimate experience during their tour.
“With an average of just 24 guests per tour departure," Born added, "our Small-Group Discoveries promise more room to roam while getting up-close and personal with North America’s most fascinating places."
