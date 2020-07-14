Globus Launches ‘Small Group Discovery’ Tours for 2021
Very few of us travel in isolation. Instead, when we explore the world, we share experiences with wayfarers from across the globe.
We also share airplanes, town squares, markets and must-see landmarks. When travelers choose Globus or Cosmos, they’re choosing to explore the world in a small group of like-minded travelers: People who stick together from start-to-finish. Now more than ever, there’s great comfort—and extraordinary confidence—in that choice.
For 2021, Globus and Cosmos are making their group experiences even smaller with Small Group Discovery tours on all departures through Central and South America, Asia, Africa and select departures in the South Pacific.
“With an average of 20 guests per departure, in 2021, travelers will enjoy a Small Group Discovery that promises room to roam, while getting up-close and personal to fascinating places,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “Whether they’re traversing the trails of Machu Picchu, taking a game-drive through Kenya, walking the Great Wall in China or strolling under canopies of orange blossoms in Japan, travelers will be in good company, thanks to our Small Group Discoveries.”
In 2018, Globus also unveiled a “European Private Touring” program that invites travelers to experience all of the attractions, sights and highlights of Europe for traveling parties of two to two dozen. With Private Touring, travelers have their own dedicated Tour Director, private transportation and private guides on published itineraries, updated and priced to accommodate private groups.
