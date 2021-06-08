Globus Welcomes Travelers Back to France
June 08, 2021
Globus is celebrating the reopening of France with new river cruises, city getaways and Small-Group Discovery tours.
Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are able to visit the country starting this week (June 9), and Globus is rolling out the welcome mat.
“With its signature French boulangeries, bistros, charming chateaus and chilled Champagne, France is a travelers’ ticket to AWE-some,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “And no one offers more ways for travelers to plan their comeback to France, this year or next, than Globus, Cosmos, Avalon Waterways and Monograms.”
With Globus family of brands, travelers can take advantage of Avalon Waterways’ new Active & Discovery vacations with sailings in France along the Moselle and Seine rivers.
Guests can choose from the Active & Discovery on the Moselle or the new nine-day Seine cruise. Those who want to enjoy Avalon’s new Storyteller Series sailing can book the Sex & the City of Lights – an Active & Discovery on the Seine with Candace Bushnell as well.
Travelers to France can also select new Small-Group Discovery departures on Globus’ WWII Landing Beaches & Battle of Normandy and Paris, Normandy & Châteaux Country or Cosmos’ Paris, Normandy & the Loire.
“With an average of 20 guests per departure, our Small-Group Discovery vacations promise room to roam, while getting up-close and personal to fascinating places,” said Born.
The Globus family also offers opportunities for independent travelers. Monograms offerings are ideal for travelers who want to avoid the group entirely and venture out on their own while still taking advantage of the insight and behind-the-scenes access a group journey provides.
Monograms Local Hosts provide on-site services for private, exclusive access to Paris’ many attractions when travelers are ready to return to the city.
