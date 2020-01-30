Insight Vacations Announces Definite Departures
Insight Vacations is delighted to ring in the new year by announcing that 70 percent of its Europe and Ancient Civilizations journeys with summer departures are already definite.
Clients can now secure additional travel by taking advantage of the second tier of the Early Payment Discount (EPD) with savings of 7.5 percent off when booking and paying in full by February 27, 2020.
Furthermore, Travel Advisors can sell with confidence knowing the majority of Insight Vacations’ magical journeys are already Definite Departures, which guarantees that clients will see all the sights and the insights, up close and personal, in comfort and in style.
“We are dedicated to delivering outstanding quality, service and value consistently and knowing that 70 percent of our summer departures are definite at the beginning of 2020 makes for a promising year ahead for our loyal Travel Advisors,” shares Ulla Hefel Bohler, Insight Vacations’ Global CEO. “Now is the perfect time for clients to book one of our magical journeys as our most popular trips are selling fast and they can secure their space.”
As another tool to help sell Insight Vacations journeys and confirm the quality the brand aims to deliver, Travel Advisors can also turn to previous guest feedback and Insight’s current Feefo rating of 4.6/5 based on the 11,138 independent user reviews which were received over the past year.
“Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 for our Europe and Britain journeys is exceptional and we are very proud of this popular client satisfaction metric,” said Bohler. “Ninety-eight percent of Insight guests say they will travel with us again or recommend us to a friend and we have been honored with Feefo's Gold Trusted Service Award.”
For additional sales support, Travel Advisors can work with Insight’s Groups Department for exclusive seat allocation and added benefits to share with clients. Insight also recently released the Silver Level on its Insight Specialist eLearning Program which can help Advisors increase their knowledge about the Insight Difference.
