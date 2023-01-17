Insight Vacations Debuts Trivia Game With New Campaign
January 17, 2023
Insight Vacations has introduced the “Insightful” campaign, which includes a weekly travel trivia game that provides players with the opportunity to earn credits toward a tour each month.
The game features different travel-related themes each week with five questions that must each be answered in 20 seconds. Once players answer the five questions, they will join a weekly leaderboard based on their number of correct answers and how quickly they were able to answer the questions.
Players can then enter a giveaway, which offers them the chance to win a $1,000 travel credit toward a tour each month.
“This year we wanted to engage with travelers who travel to learn more about the world around us,” says Melissa DaSilva, president of Insight Vacations, North America. “With this new campaign from Insight Vacations, travelers will get the chance to learn more about the places they’re hoping to visit while also entering for chance to win a trip partially covered by Insight Vacations.
“As a brand that strives to inspire those with an exceptionally inquisitive nature, Insight Vacations is providing an immersive experience for lifelong learning and enrichment that travelers can use as a gateway into their next big adventure.”
