09:51 AM ET, Tue September 13 2022

Intrepid Travel Expands Australia Offerings with New Growth

September 13, 2022

Flinders Ranges, South Australia, Intrepid Travel
A tour to the Flinders Ranges in South Australia. (photo via Intrepid Travel)

B-Corp certified tour operator Intrepid Travel is expanding its offerings in Australia with its fourth acquisition in the past year, having acquired a majority share in adventure tourism specialist and destination management company JOOB (Jump Out Of Bed).

The acquisition adds over 30 new tours to Intrepid’s Australian offerings, bringing its range to 96 different tours. The tour operator has expanded its offerings in Australia by 45 percent since 2019.

JOOB is based in Perth, Australia and offers trips to every state and territory in Australia, except Australian Capital Territory. It comprises three different brands: walking company Inspiration Outdoors, Waratah Adventure Tours and kayaking tour operator Sea Kayak Rottnest Island.

Intrepid Travel’s other acquisitions have extended further abroad. It acquired a majority in Haka Tours and ANZ Nature Tours in New Zealand, along with U.S.-based Wildland Trekking. The operator has also invested in CABN, a sustainable accommodation business.

“We’ve built exceptional global operational capability over the years and Intrepid’s vertical integration has been a core part of our strategy. However, the missing piece has been our own DMC in Australia. JOOB completes the puzzle,” says James Thornton, Intrepid Travel CEO. “I’m delighted to welcome Simon and the JOOB team to Intrepid. Together, we will develop even more exceptional trips for our own customers, as well as other leading travel brands, taking more travelers to the most remarkable and rugged parts of Australia.”

The CEO of JOOB, Simon Mendelawitz, joins Intrepid Travel as General Manager of the operator’s Australian destination management companies.

“At JOOB, we believe adventure, giving back to communities and having some fun along the way are all important and that’s why we’re such a perfect fit for Intrepid,” said Mendelawitz. “We bring decades of operational experience and know-how in Australia – a vast and operationally complex country – I’m incredibly excited to join the team and to continue to build exceptional adventures together.”

