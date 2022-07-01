Italian ‘House of Gucci’ Tour Takes Guests From Milan To Lake Como
Italy's first LGBTQ+ tour specialist, Quiiky Tours has developed a new "House of Gucci" tour, which takes guests to visit the film’s iconic locations firsthand, from Milan to Lake Como.
The popularity of Ridley Scott’s 2021 film—a decadent crime drama based on the real lives of the family behind the famous Italian fashion empire—has been inspiring tourists to visit some of its shooting locations (and where the real-life events took place) in person.
Now that Italy has eliminated all of its COVID-related entry requirements and summer travel is in full swing, the tour operator is offering history buffs and film aficionados a full-day tour, led by an English-speaking guide, visiting places featured in the sensational murder-for-hire from Milan to Lake Como.
“The great buzz surrounding the ‘House of Gucci’ biopic inspired us to create this unique tour,” said Alessio Virgili, Co-Founder and CEO of Sonders & Beach, Quiiky Tours’ parent company. He continued, “What sets Quiiky apart from other tour operators is that we are a true, Italian-based LBGTQ+ company. Beyond the tours, we offer our clients a comprehensive network of gay-friendly vendors, hotels, and community organizations in Italy that allow them to enjoy a fully supportive and inclusive environment throughout their visit.”
Tour pricing starts at $295 and includes entrance fees, and round-trip train transportation between Milan Lake Como, the fictional location of the Gucci family’s palatial villa and an idyllic spot that celebrities like George Clooney, Donatella Versace and Madonna currently call home. Alternatively, guests can request to travel between the two areas by private transfer at an additional cost.
Beginning at Milan's oldest active shopping arcade, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the tour proceeds to Scala Square and the Fashion District, all settings that are featured in the film. Then, guests go on to see Milan’s Central Station and Via Vittor Pisani, an avenue that doubled for New York City streets in some movie scenes.
Next, visitors experience Villa Necchi Campiglio, which served as the setting for Rodolfo Gucci’s (Jeremy Irons) studio in the film. Built in 1935 by the Necchi-Campiglio family, the residence has since been converted into a museum, and is still surrounded by a private garden, swimming pool and tennis court. Considered an architectural gem, the villa retains all of its original furnishings and interiors, as well as its art collection containing several masterpieces.
Also on the itinerary for the Milan portion of the tour are visits to the restaurant Il Salumaio in the courtyard of Plazzo Bagatti Valsecchi, where the film’s stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver ate a meal on-screen. Guests will also get to visit the Church of San Sepolcro, where the real-life Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani were married in 1972; and Via Palestro 20, the place where the Gucci fashion house was actually headquartered and the site where Maurizio was shot dead in 1995.
The last leg of the "House of Gucci" tour takes visitors to see Villa Balbiano, the largest private residence on the Western shore of Italy’s famous Lake Como, an opulent palazzo constructed by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio in the 16th century. This historic spot served as the film setting for Maurizio’s birthday celebration, thrown by his uncle Aldo (Al Pacino). Highlights of the prestigious venue include its magnificent art collections, sumptuous furnishing and extraordinary views of the lake.
Lake Como is widely recognized as one of the world’s most gorgeous locales, rich in natural beauty and rife with elegant villas, churches and other historic buildings. Incidentally, Quiiky can also help arrange weddings and other celebrations and special events in the region, upon request. Tour participants can also opt to stay overnight here at the storied Villa Balbiano for an additional fee.
For more information, visit quiiky.com/en.
