Journeys by Central Holidays Redefines Luxury Travel
Central Holidays’ bespoke luxury travel brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, gives travelers customized travel experiences, exclusive offerings and upscale, personalized services to destinations around the globe.
The Journeys team books and meticulously plans itineraries to Italy, Greece, France and Spain, to Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Egypt, Latin America and beyond.
“At Journeys by Central Holidays we orchestrate luxury travel experiences that completely redefine high-end travel,” said Marco Evangelista, Vice President of Business Development for Journeys by Central Holidays. “Our experientially rich, handcrafted itineraries to amazing, captivating and inviting destinations give extraordinary new meaning to pre-planned travel for even the most discerning of travelers.”
Hospitality is in the genes at Central Holidays. The company was founded in 1972 and has been helping travelers reach their desired destinations for more than four decades. Now, through Journeys by Central Holidays, its expertise is applied to tailor-made travel experiences that redefine the luxury experience.
“You will always travel in style and receive the highest level of personalized service every step of the way on a custom-created luxury travel experiences with Journeys by Central Holidays…Beyond that, our in-country presence in the destinations we serve and our destination expertise give you unique insider’s access to each place along your journey for a world of magical one-of-a-kind moments you’ll never forget,” said Evangelista.
Backed by the Central Holidays travel brand and an educated team of luxury program designers, each and every detail of the trip experience is handcrafted—things like helicopter excursions, private boats, trips to lesser-known coastal regions—and the team has the expertise to bring to life the places, customs and traditions often undiscovered by non-locals.
Journey by Central Holidays program designers are well-versed in high-end accommodation needs as well and can find travelers their preferred stays, including ultra-extravagant five-star hotels with butler service and boutique hotel with a specialty theme, such as art. Do your clients want to stay in a castle, a villa, a home of their own? Journeys by Central Holidays can make that happen, too.
“Exuberant lodging options, private chauffeurs, expert local guides, VIP-access sightseeing, sumptuous culinary experiences, and much more... we bring together all of the inspired elements to tailor-make your very own ‘designer’ vacation,” said Evangelista.
Travel advisors can look forward to seeing more splendid Journeys experiences online as more destinations are added to the site in the coming year.
