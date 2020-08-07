Ker & Downey Africa Expand into Asia
Tour Operator Patrick Clarke August 07, 2020
Ker & Downey Africa is expanding its presence around the world, launching a new division in the lucrative Asian market.
The all-new Ker & Downey Africa Asia DMC will showcase the wonders of Africa to high net worth clients in Asia, crafting bespoke itineraries focusing on Southern and East Africa. The new division will also provide qualified Chinese speaking guides able to assist clients throughout their journey.
Citing Hurun Report's Luxury Chinese Travel 2018 Report, the luxury travel specialist points out that Africa has seen the biggest increase in interest from affluent Chinese travelers compared to any other destination.
"We see great scope for growth in the luxury Asian market, particularly with travel reactivating in China after the global travel bans in 2020, Lee Kelsall, CEO of the Ker & Downey Africa group, said in a statement. "We ensure the ultimate safari experience to clients by creating unique and life-changing LuxVenture experiences, ensuring each trip leaves them with the desire to return to Africa."
Ker & Downey Africa Asia DMC has representatives based in both Cape Town and Shanghai.
